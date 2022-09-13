 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Prep Golf

Boys High School Golf: Keesee leads Kelso over Ridgefield

The Hilanders had a new face leading the charge Monday in a 170-186 victory over Ridgefield at Three Rivers Golf Course.

Kade Keesee led Kelso and finished as the match medalist with a round of 38.

“That’s a career round for him,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said.

Kelso’s Rex Burt came in at 42 while Gunner Burt finished on 43. Gavin Eades notched a 47 in the win and Landon Patterson finished on 49 to round out the Kelso scoring.

“It was a good day,” Connors said. “Can’t wait to see if we all could get around 40.

Ridgefield was led by Tyler Whitmore’s round of 45.

Kelso is slated to be back on the greens Thursday when Camas comes to town.

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

