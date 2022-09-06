Boys Golf: Burt medals again, Kelso gets by Battle Ground

The Kelso boys golf team played well enough to win again Tuesday, defending their home fairways with a 177-186 win over Battle Ground in a 3A/4A GSHL match.

Rex Burt finished as the match medalist for the second time in as many tries this season. Burt fired off a round of 39, good for three-over par on the Hilanders’ home at Three Rivers Golf Course, to best his nearest competition by five strokes.

Ty Robertson and Jackson Hotchkins each finished on 44 to lead Battle Ground.

A deep Kelso lineup wound up being the difference in the end with four players finishing at or below 11-over par. Gavin Eades shot a 45 for the HIlanders, while Gunner Burt finished on 46 and Landon Patterson notched a 47.

“Things are going well,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “We do have a lot of little things to clean up if we want to compete with Mt. View and Prairie. Mountain View has four kids who can shoot even par.”

Kade Keese shot a 53 to round out Kelso’s varsity scoring. In non-varsity play a trio of Hilanders made a case for varsity consideration in the future. Soren Guttormsen and Izaac Lemmons each shot 50, with Delt Clark finishing on 51.

“I really like our direction and work ethic of our kids,” Connors said. “It will be fun to watch them develop in the next weeks.”

Kelso (2-0) is scheduled to host Ridgefield on Monday.