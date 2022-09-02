 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Golf

Boys Golf: Burt and Burt lead Kelso over Skyview in season opener

The Kelso High School boys golf team got by Skyview by a half dozen strokes Thursday in their season opener at Three Rivers Golf Course.

Rex Burt carded a one-over-par round of 37 to lead the Hilanders on the board with Gunner Burt coming in at 42.

Kelso played well enough on the bottom side of the card to hold the Storm off as Kade Keese and Landon Patterson fired off rounds of 46 and 47, respectively.

The Hilanders are scheduled to host Battle Ground on Tuesday at Three Rivers with a tee off set for 2:30 p.m.

