Boys District Soccer Roundup: Own goal ends Toledo-Winlock's season

FORKS — The Toledo-Winlock boys soccer team fought back from a two goal deficit Tuesday only to see an own goal in crunch time bring their season to a close in the 1A District IV soccer playoffs.

Matthew Ethridge posted a hat trick for United in the loser-out affair, but a bad break in the 80th minute proved to be the visitors’ undoing.

United allowed a goal in the first minute of the contest before they’d completely unfolded their legs following the three hour bus ride, and twenty minutes later a Forks attacker went top shelf following a lob over the top to put the home side up 2-0.

In the 28th minute Nolan Swofford got United back within one score when he put a head on the ball to get it over the defensive line and then put it in the corner of the net for a goal.

Seven minutes after the intermission United got even when Ethridge took a pass off a corner kick and buried it in the net. Then, in the 54th minute Swofford wound up with an assist after weaving through defenders before kicking it to Ethridge to set up a near post score that gave United its first lead at 3-2.

The Spartans drew even in the 58th minute on a shot from distances that found its way across the line, but Ethridge wasn’t done. In the 65th minute Ethridge fired a shot on goal, collected his own rebound and put the second try past the keeper to give United a 4-3 advantage.

Forks evened things up again in the 78th minute on another shot from long distance, and then the worst of all possibilities came to fruition when a United defender tried to chip the ball back to his goalie in the 80th minute only for it to sail high and long and into the net to give the Spartans their final tally

After three minutes of fruitless stoppage time United’s season was over after losing 10 of their final 11 contests.

Beavers can’t shake T-Birds in District opening loss

TUMWATER — In a battle of iconic Pacific Northwest fauna Tuesday it was the supernatural that won out with the Thunderbirds blanking the Woodland Beavers 4-0 in the first round of the 2A District IV boys soccer tournament.

Tumwater got on the board in the 19th minute on a score by Samuel Southworth and took that 1-0 edge into the intermission.

In the second half Koki Shibata got the scoring started and then Southworth followed up shortly thereafter with a goal off a penalty kick. The T-Birds found their final score off the boot of Zackary Schmidt.

The loss drops Woodland into the dark side of the bracket and will play Fort Vancouver in a loser-out game at Fort on Thursday. On Tuesday the Trappers lost to W.F. West 2-0.

