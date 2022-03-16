Boys All-Star Showcase: Hendrickson catches fire in LCC senior All-Star game

Typically All-Star games feature loose play, some high flying action, a lack of defense and enough highlights to fill an entire season. But something different happened at Tuesday night’s Lower Columbia Senior All-Star Showcase at Myklebust Gymnasium — an actual game broke out.

Players were diving on the floor for loose balls and taking charges. Coaches were calling timeouts late to draw up plays and try to get their team a win. And before it was all said and done, a bit of overtime was required to settle the score once and for all as R.A. Long coach Jeray Key’s team Red took down team White 91-89.

Key knows a thing or two about this game, having played in it after capping his senior season playing across the parking lot at Mark Morris, so he had a message for his team before the game.

“I was sitting here telling these guys I played in this game and scored like 19 points in it, so I was like ‘get out here and compete,’” Key said.

But when the Red squad found themselves trailing 50-39 at halftime, Key stepped in to do a little bit more coaching, getting on his team at the break like he might in a typical game coaching his Lumberjacks.

“Especially when we were at halftime down by 11, I told them ‘You guys are here to compete with the best talent. Not just kind of go through the motions and play like you’re too cool. There are coaches here to watch you play,’” Key said.

So Key switched things up and took lessons from his successful year with the Jacks to get his team dialed in for the second half.

“We’re going to go into the run and jump here, what we do at R.A. Long,” Key said to his team at the break. “You guys are going to get out there and show off your talent.”

And down the stretch, the Jacks’ coach watched as a Monarch brought the Red squad back and helped tie the game. After draining a pair of three-pointers in the first half Mark Morris’ Rome Hendrickson caught fire in the second half. In the third quarter his teammates kept feeding Hendrickson as he drained back-to-back deep balls, followed by a long two with his toe on the line, then another three to pull the game within two with under five minutes left.

“I don’t know (what happened),” Hendrickson said. “My teammates kept getting me the ball (and I) got the hot streak and let it fly.”

Key, perhaps proud of seeing a Monarch freely rain fire, kept encouraging Hendrickson as the game wore on.

“When someone’s hot, we’re going to feed the hot hand no matter what,” Key said. “He was open, he came down in transition dribbling and I said ‘shoot it’ and he pulled up and made it. I said ‘I get the assist on that one.’”

Hendrickson went on to win the MVP for the Red team, finishing with 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting and a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.

And just like that, the final couple minutes began to feel like the high stakes playoff basketball games many of these players finished their prep careers with. Key called a timeout trailing 85-83 with 2:46 left, the first of the game by either team, then another when trailing 89-87 with nine seconds left in regulation.

Out of the timeout it was Morton-White Pass’ Leytan Collette that got a runner in the lane to fall with three seconds remaining to tie the game and force Kalama's Wes Armstrong to call a timeout on the other bench.

Armstrong, who admitted he wasn’t necessarily prepared for such a tight finish, called a 30-second timeout instead of a full, so he quickly drew up a play.

Armstrong may as well have been working something up for his Chinooks, as the ball made it’s way into Jackson Esary’s hands for one last shot. But that that last second heave didn’t fall and left the game tied with zeros on the clock.

Not willing to call it a tie, LCC Athletic Director Kirc Roland announced a one-minute overtime period to settle things once and for all, and it was another MWP player that got the job done.

Gary Dotson hit the only bucket of the overtime period, and when time expired the Red team celebrated like they had just picked up an all-important comeback win for their respective schools.

“I don’t care what I’m doing, I could be playing checkers against my son at home I’m competing to win and if I lose he gets mad at me and calls me a poor sport because I throw the board,” Key said, in reference to his late game strategy.

Hendrickson, too, liked the intensity that the game eventually provided.

“It was competitive,” he said. “More freedom, but definitely more competitive too. It was awesome.”

But despite the surprisingly tense finish, there were still some normal makings of an All-Star game along the way.

When LCC player Cole Hardy, who was sitting courtside, called for somebody to “dunk it,” RAL’s Aaron Ofstun answered with a slam to get the people on their feet.

Esary and Kelso’ Michael Foust also tried their hand at some vicious slams, but ultimately watched as the ball bounced the other way. Foust will get another shot to rattle the rim in the All-State game this weekend.

Key also had to call on a special assistant coach to get R.A. Long’s Jamond Harris rolling, bringing little sister Treejze onto the bench to help him light the fire.

“Had to bring Jamond’s little sister on board because he wasn’t playing too good, so I had to get her and told her to get one her brother a little bit and get us going,” Key said.

With the added hustle the game was defined by, Castle Rock’s Adam Partridge garnered a round of applause from the fans in the stands after drawing a rare All-Star game charge late in the first half.

The game also served as a reunion of sorts for some local players. RAL’s trio of seniors — Ofstun, Harris and Stephen Rooklidge — all suited up for the Red quad to play for Coach Key one more time.

“It was kind of funny. Usually they mix up the teams and don’t put the same players on the same team, but we had Jeray as our coach and we had all three R.A. Long guys,” Ofstun said.

As fun as it might have been to see the Jacks face off against each other, they were happy to be on the same team.

“Honestly I think we did enough of that over the offseason and in the season,” Rooklidge said.

Ofstun, who will play in this weekend’s All-State game, immediately reminisced on the final ride with his classmates.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s kind of crazy to think that this is the last time I’m going to play with these two kids,” he said. “It was kind of funny to think about because it’s been four years, but it’s got to come to an end.”

Of course the RAL trio wasn’t surprised when Key started coaching them up in the second half.

“We knew that he was going to coach like he would in a regular game,” Harris said.

Kelso also featured a trio of players on the white team, with Carter Lloyd and Tyler Hays joining Foust.

“It feels great,” Lloyd said. “This last senior season with them was a hell of a ride so it was great to do it one more time.”

“I didn’t think we’d get one more game so it’s a wonderful opportunity to come play in this,” Hays added.

Ridgefield’s Henry Hughes was named MVP of the White team, but there were plenty of other area players that showed out on Tuesday.

Ilwaco’s Jaden turner scored 12 points and nabbed seven boards for the Red squad. Esary scored 14, grabbed seven rebounds and picked four steals for the White side. And Lloyd finished 3-for-3 from long range to score nine points for team White.

