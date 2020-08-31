Bowlers getting out of the gutter in anticipation of alley openings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following a series of protests in several counties, Governor Jay Inslee is finally letting the bowling balls roll again. Earlier this month Inslee changed the Phase 2 and Phase 3 plans to include the eventual reopening of bowling alleys with new safety precautions.

All bowling alleys located in Phase 2 or higher counties were allowed to open starting August 22 with the hopes of getting businesses out of the gutter. For now, lanes will be reserved only for bowlers signed up for league play.

The only area alley, Triangle Bowl, will put pins down for the first time in months on September 8. While business hours are yet to be determined, Triangle Bowl has been busy setting up new safety policies and procedures in order to follow the new guidelines.

When the doors do reopen masks will be required at all times, including while bowling. The only exception to the mask requirement will be while eating and drinking. Additionally, bowlers must stay six feet apart at all times.

There will be a maximum of two bowlers per lane and equipment cannot be shared. Community balls and shoes belonging to the bowling alley will be disinfected after each use and spectators will not be allowed.