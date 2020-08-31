 Skip to main content
Bowlers getting out of the gutter in anticipation of alley openings
Following a series of protests in several counties, Governor Jay Inslee is finally letting the bowling balls roll again. Earlier this month Inslee changed the Phase 2 and Phase 3 plans to include the eventual reopening of bowling alleys with new safety precautions.

All bowling alleys located in Phase 2 or higher counties were allowed to open starting August 22 with the hopes of getting businesses out of the gutter. For now, lanes will be reserved only for bowlers signed up for league play.

The only area alley, Triangle Bowl, will put pins down for the first time in months on September 8. While business hours are yet to be determined, Triangle Bowl has been busy setting up new safety policies and procedures in order to follow the new guidelines.

When the doors do reopen masks will be required at all times, including while bowling. The only exception to the mask requirement will be while eating and drinking. Additionally, bowlers must stay six feet apart at all times.

There will be a maximum of two bowlers per lane and equipment cannot be shared. Community balls and shoes belonging to the bowling alley will be disinfected after each use and spectators will not be allowed.

“You'll notice there are several new protocols we'll need to follow. We’ve come a long way, and have a long way to go, so while we’re held to the guidelines listed here, your patience and understanding will be greatly appreciated,” Triangle Bowl operators posted on social media.

Along with changes to the alley operations, bowlers can expect changes at restaurant and the arcade area. The restaurant will be open with a few alterations to the menu that will be determined at a later date. Meanwhile, the arcade and other recreation activities will remain closed.

Junior bowlers can sign up for league play on Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Triangle Bowl. League play will begin on Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., depending on age groups. Junior League costs $8 per week for three games or $6 per week for two games. League play will run through March with an award presentation set for April.

Proposed League Play and Meeting Dates:

  • Sunday Swingers League starts Sept. 13.
  • Wake Up Ladies Trios starts Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. with a meeting preceding play.
  • Queens and Knights League starts Sept. 14
  • Brunswick Triangle Classic meets Sept. 7 at 6:30p.m. League starts on Sept.14
  • Tuesday Hot Shot Ladies meets Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.  League starts on the Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.
  • Hilander Seniors meets at 11 a.m. on Sept. 8 with league starting at 12 p.m.
  • Nighthawks meeting is Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. with league starting on Sept. 15.
  • Funtimes League meeting is Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. with league starting on Sept. 15.
  • Wednesday Mourners League meets 10 a.m. on Sept 9 with league starting on the 16 at 9:30 a.m.
  • Wednesday Bowling Bags league meets at 11 a.m. on Sept. 9 with league starting on Sept. 16.
  • Wednesday Jackpot League meeting is Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. with league starting on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday Swinging Seniors meeting is Sept. 3 at 12 p.m. with league starting on Sept. 10 at noon.
  • Working Girls meets Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and starts league that day around 6 p.m.
  • Thursday Ten Grand will meet Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. inside the bowling alley and will start league on Sept. 10.
  • Friday Grandmothers are meeting Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. with league starting on Sept. 11.
  • Friday Bowlers Anonymous meets Sept. 4 at 6:00 p.m. with league starting on Sept. 11.
  • Friday Happy Hour league meets Sept. 2 at 6:00 p.m. with league starting on Sept. 11.
  • Saturday Junior Leagues will have a signup meet and greet on Sept. 5 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
