Blue’s Clues: Umpires try to read the tea leaves during quarantine time

There is an underlying level of sports not often considered yet always acknowledged, for better or worse.

That essential layer, of course, is the officials — the umpires, referees, etc. Right now they are in the same holding pattern as the players, coaches and fans, wondering and hoping they will get to hit the field someday soon.

Like the national pastime itself, this saga is unfolding at every level in much the same way.

At the highest levels umpires are full-time and, with the exception of the Major League guys, are currently eligible for unemployment. Major League umpires are part of the Major League Umpires Union and are receiving their pay regardless of the official stoppage.

This is where Longview native Kyle McCrady finds himself. This year was supposed to start his second year at the AAA level in the Pacific Coast League, but would have missed Spring Training anyhow after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. For now, though, McCrady is waiting to see what the future holds. He’s hoping, and wondering, if he will get the chance to work his chosen profession or if he will have to continue substitute teaching for sustenance.

“I was hopefully gonna try and get healthy for the start of the season,” McCrady said.