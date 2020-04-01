Blue’s Clues: Umpires try to read the tea leaves during quarantine time

There is an underlying level of sports not often considered yet always acknowledged, for better or worse.
That essential layer, of course, is the officials — the umpires, referees, etc. Right now they are in the same holding pattern as the players, coaches and fans, wondering and hoping they will get to hit the field someday soon.
Like the national pastime itself, this saga is unfolding at every level in much the same way.
At the highest levels umpires are full-time and, with the exception of the Major League guys, are currently eligible for unemployment. Major League umpires are part of the Major League Umpires Union and are receiving their pay regardless of the official stoppage.
This is where Longview native Kyle McCrady finds himself. This year was supposed to start his second year at the AAA level in the Pacific Coast League, but would have missed Spring Training anyhow after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. For now, though, McCrady is waiting to see what the future holds. He’s hoping, and wondering, if he will get the chance to work his chosen profession or if he will have to continue substitute teaching for sustenance.
“I was hopefully gonna try and get healthy for the start of the season,” McCrady said.
And so the story goes for local officials and associations.
The Lower Columbia Umpires Association (LCUA) oversaw just eight games this season — all LCC softball assignments — before the season went sideways.
There are several implications here, some obvious, and others more intricate. The first has to do with recruitment.
It’s no secret that local officials have become scarce in recent years for a variety of reasons, but the LCUA seemed set to dodge that bullet this season. The association had generated a promising amount of interest from new and inexperienced prospects, along with a few experienced veterans looking to return to the diamond after some time away. The local arbiters had already purchased their protective gear, and shirts, and pants, and hats, and were ready to say “Play ball!”
But the national social distancing order prevents the LCUA from holding its normal weekly meetings. That means the young guys can’t get training or take on easier, low-stakes assignments like youth games.
“We did a fair amount of (training) in the offseason, just word of mouth and some social media means to reach out to umpires,” Dave Andrew of the LCUA said. “We felt like our numbers, at least for high school, we’d gained a little ground and would be in pretty good shape, for both baseball and softball.”
You have free articles remaining.
This leads into another, brand new, issue – an overabundance of umpires – which seems ironic considering the general shortage of game administrators in recent seasons.
There’s one less-than-ideal scenario that umpires are worried about that also seems quite likely at this juncture – The high school season may wind up canceled for good, joining the college ranks, and setting up a spring that’s devoid of baseball entirely.
But the youth leagues may continue, perhaps not as originally planned, but still well into the summer months. What would the association do then?
First of all, many experienced umpires prefer not to do youth games. What’s more, those games are excellent opportunities to get younger umpires crucial experience and learning opportunities.
Does the association force umpires to do games they wouldn’t do otherwise?
At least it would be work. At least they would be games.
Does the association skip over the veteran umpires in favor of the inexperienced?
Either way difficult decisions have to be made.
“We’ll see how that plays out,” Andrew said. “That’s one thing that’s crossed my mind that could be a problem.”
That consideration leads directly to the final implication – The pocketbooks of arbiters.
McCrady, and other professional umpires, are currently going without their regular earnings. Local umpires also aren’t receiving any of the money they’d planned on since they aren’t getting any assignments either.
The LCUA has already been in contact with the National Officials Association, as well as state associations like the WOA and the OAOA, about what can be done economically. But, because officials are independent contractors, they aren’t technically employees according to the law and therefore can’t apply for unemployment.
That leaves the LCUA searching for possible solutions. For now, though, like a rain delay, it’s a waiting game for the umpires. Just like everyone else.
“I’ve heard very little (from umpires),” Andrew said. “I think guys are just hopeful.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!