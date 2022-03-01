Black History Season: R.A. Long’s all-Black basketball coaching staff making history wherever they go

The R.A. Long boys basketball team is at the point where it’s writing history with each win. The Lumberjacks just clinched their fourth district title. They’re in the state tournament for just the fourth time since 1985, and into the quarterfinals for the first time since Longview turned into a two-school town.

But every time a Jack hits a 3-pointer, or comes up with a huge block, or throws down a dunk, and looks back to the bench, they witness a different sort of history in Longview:

Three Black men on the bench. Three Black coaches. Three Black role models.

Records are fuzzy the further you go back, but Jeray Key is almost certainly the first Black head basketball coach in Longview history, possibly the first in any varsity sport. Together, he and Jamal Holden and Jamond Harris Sr. are certainly the first all-Black coaching staff ever in these parts, and quite probably the first the Greater St. Helen’s League has ever seen.

That, in Cowlitz County, is bigger than any win. And the Lumberjacks have plenty of those, too.

“It’s beyond words, I think,” Harris said. “This is something kids need, is to see it first-hand, in real life and not on television… Speaking to the kids in this area, you can kind of sense that they’re listening. And when it comes to the basketball team, they eat it up”

Key himself would know that it’s history of the important kind; after all, it’s something he didn’t get to witness.

Growing up in Longview in a mixed-race family and attending Monticello Middle School and Mark Morris High School, the Jacks’ head coach was just about the only Black kid on every team, class, or group he was a part of locally.

“I always noticed it back then, when you’re the only (Black) kid in your classroom and on every sports team,” he said. “I dealt with racism throughout my life living here. It was something where I was the only person to deal with it, and I didn’t really know who really to go talk to besides my mother or whatnot.”

Aside from his run at Mark Morris, Key had another side to basketball, playing AAU tournaments for his uncle, Robert Key — himself a high school coach to this day — in Portland on a team with other Black players from bigger cities in the summers.

Key described it as a learning experience in multiple ways, playing with stronger and more athletic counterparts. But some of the most resounding memories came from the feedback he got — and who it came from.

“Being out there, and my uncle telling me, ‘You’re just as good as these guys. It’s in your head, you’ve got every tool that they’ve got,’ that meant something to me,” Key said. “My biggest person who raised me in sports and taught me everything was my grandfather, Larry Petersen, and that always meant everything to me. But when I heard it outside of him, from someone who was in my race, it really made me feel good. For some reason, that’s just how it works.”

So when Key returned to Longview after wrapping up his playing career at Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho — a place he described as similar to Longview, where just about every Black person was an athlete on one team or another for the Warriors — he got to start being that coach for Black kids. He began as the freshman coach at R.A. Long in the 2013-14, and in two seasons in the role built up a 33-7 record. Soon, he was splitting varsity head coaching duties with Rally Wallace, and became the lone skipper prior to the 2018-19 season.

Along the way, he built up connections with two other Black coaches in the area.

Jamond Harris Sr., who was born in Southern California before moving to Washington in his youth, finishing his high school career at Kelso, had spent time as the Lumberjacks’ C-squad coach even before his son, Jamond II began his freshman year in red and black.

Jamal Holden, also from SoCal, had a collegiate career that spanned the country before coming to the PNW. He began working as a trainer with Roots Academy, but around the same time was turned down for a school coaching position — one he was told he was qualified for and for which he interviewed the best, but still didn’t get.

“That kind of crushed me,” he said.

Holden ended up taking a job running conditioning at Kelso, but before his eldest son Cameron started at R.A. Long, Key came calling with an offer: take the RAL JV position and join him on the varsity bench.

That year, Cameron Holden swung up and down between JV and varsity, with his father on both benches. The next season, Jamond Harris II came in as a freshman, and RAL’s all-Black staff took shape.

“It just kind of came together, just going on, and it’s something you kinda notice.” Key said. “When you’ve grown up here your whole life, I’d never had any Black coaches myself or anything like that. It kind of just popped into our head one day that, ‘Oh wow, we’re probably the first Black coaching staff in Longview ever.’”

Coaching a program that’s seen an influx of Black athletes — half R.A. Long’s current squad is African-American — Key’s seen it make a difference.

“People don’t understand, when you are an African-American and you’re in an area like this, it is different to have a role model that is of the same race as you,” he said. “You take it in different. It doesn’t mean that you won’t listen to someone else, but you take it in different. I’ve noticed that with some of my kids also, is how they respond to me.”

When Key came in to the RAL program, he said he found a program with talent, but with room to grow in terms of “dedication and discipline.” Immediately, his staff went to work on those two areas.

It starts for the Jacks in the summer, with workouts that get brought up unprompted in just about every postgame interview with a player or coach, which have led to more than their fair share of vomit in the moment, but produce a team that can run just about all night long on game day.

“When it comes to the running and the track and the sand workouts with weighted vests and medicine balls, and the workouts in the weight room, that’s Jamal,” Key said. “He puts them through the gauntlet, and he does it until they just about break.”

And when the Lumberjacks aren’t running, they’re playing basketball. A lot.

Key’s general estimate was that the Jacks played 100 games in the 2021 COVID year, between their shortened spring season, the summer circuit, and the start of this season. When they don’t have official games, they’re usually at a court somewhere in Longview together. Oftentimes, the players take on their coaches, who enlist the help of friends and family to take on their charges five-on-five, and — in their words, at least — always beat them.

“Those guys will tell you, they couldn’t get wins against us,” Key said. “But we could see how much better they kept getting and getting.”

Now, everything that’s gone into the program, from the RAL administration’s choice to go with Key and its trust in him to build his staff to the time coaches and players have put in, is bearing fruit.

“That takes courage from the upper management, the principal and the AD,” Holden said. “You’re probably going to get some criticism here and there, but when people see we’re one of the most successful programs in the area, and of all time at R.A. Long, that makes us look really good.”

The on-court results the staff have built, of course, are obvious. Running a system that’s the combined brainchild of Key and Holden — with fewer rugged systems and a greater focus on free-flowing decision-making — the Jacks have turned themselves into one of the most dominant teams in Washington over the past few years.

“In our system, it shows their true talent,” Holden said. “Letting them free-ball a bit, it shows their basketball IQ, instead of, ‘Hey, you’ve got to run to this spot, and do this, and run this way like I told you,’ and things like that. They love playing in the system, because it gives them free reign to be themselves out there.”

Twenty-two games into the season, R.A. Long has 20 wins and a point differential of +621. The Lumberjacks are a perfect 18-0 against fellow 2A competition, winning those games by an average of 33 points.

RAL is currently on a 24-game league winning streak dating back to the opener of the spring 2021 season, and the only thing that stopped the Jacks from laying claim to the district title that year was an untimely run-in with COVID-19. When they got the chance this past month, they opened the district tournament with a 23-point win over Shelton, backed that up with a 28-point victory over Mark Morris — their largest margin of victory over their rivals, ever — and capped it with a win over Tumwater in the title game on Ted M. Natt Court.

Now, they make the trip to Yakima, where they’ll face either Tumwater or Grandview in the quarterfinals on Thursday. A win in either of their first two games will guarantee the program its first state trophy since the Eisenhower administration.

It’s set to be a historic end to the historic season for the historic team, led by a historic coaching staff. And ultimately, it’s greatest effect may be yet to come, if it can make it so Longview doesn’t have to wait another century for its second Black head basketball coach or Black coaching staff.

That impact — and the history — is just going to keep on coming.

“One thing my mom always told me when I was growing up here was that I was always going to be a great role model,” Key said. “Not just to people around here, but I was going to be a great role model to African-American kids that grew up around here. I was a young kid like, ‘Ok, whatever.’ But now my mom brings it up today, like ‘I told you. I told you I was right.’”

