Black Bears land MLB vet Brian Burres as next skipper

“As an organization, we always put the experience our Black Bears players will have at the top of our priority list when deciding who will lead these young men during the season,” said Black Bears general manager, Gus Farah, in a press release. “Brian Burres brings with him such a diverse range of experience, having worked his way from Junior College baseball, through every level of the minor leagues, to overseas in Taiwan, Mexico, and Venezuela as well as the mountain top of the Major Leagues, where he not only competed, but found great success.

“Our players can use him as a tremendous resource to develop and learn the game on this stop of their baseball careers, which makes us excited and proud to add Brian to our team.”

Since retiring from professional baseball, Burres has spent time as pitching coach at Mt. Hood Community College and with the Gresham GreyWolves. The Black Bears will be his first head coaching experience.

“I am grateful to have this opportunity with the Black Bears, to get back into the game I love and to be around the players that are forming the future of America’s pastime,” Burres added in the club press release. “I am especially excited to share in some of the knowledge and nuance of the game that I was fortunate to learn while in Major League Baseball. Can’t wait to get to Longview and get to work!”

