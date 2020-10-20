Black Bears hire new skipper

The Cowlitz Black Bears have a new manager.

Former Boise State skipper and former minor league manager Gary Van Tol will replace Grady Tweit at the top step, becoming the fourth manager in the history of Longview’s West Coast League ball club.

“We are thrilled to have Gary join our organization and to bring in a coach with the level of baseball knowledge and proven success that he has demonstrated both as a minor league Manager and as a Division 1 head coach. Gary is the ideal fit for Black Bears and the community. Coach Van Tol will recruit, organize, and compete in the WCL as we look to build and improve upon past success,” Black Bears general manager Gus Farah said in a statement. “We have followed and admired Gary’s work for years. His ability to mold young men through his disciplined approach and mentorship is something the Cowlitz community will really embrace.”

Van Tol had spent three seasons in Boise until the dreaded spring of 2020. All of a sudden he had more free time when Boise State opted to eliminate its baseball program entirely.

Van Tol has spent much of his time in and around Treasure Valley, coaching at Gonzaga and Treasure Valley CC before Boise State. He also has stints at Centralia (head coach) and the University of Portland (assistant).