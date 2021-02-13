Black Bears bring Burres back to rule the roost at David Story Field

“It wasn’t that I wasn’t searching because I didn’t want to. It was just that I didn’t think there were that many open jobs to look for,” Burres said. “But it’s something that I’ve wanted to get back into, so when this opportunity came it was something that I thought would be fun to be a part of.”

With his combined big time and bush league pedigree, there is little doubt that Burres will arrive in the city famous for squirrel bridges with a cache of next level baseball knowledge to impart on his burgeoning Black Bears roster. Still, he knows that the most important lessons will take time to impart.

“I don’t think I’m going to want to just hammer them with all the things you have to go through to learn,” Burres explained. “There’s just some things that no matter what I say to them it’s not going to mean anything until it happens to them.”

That sort of approach seems to be precisely what made Burres such an appealing choice to the Black Bears. As a summer night staple of family friendly entertainment that’s also committed to helping college players advance their long-term chances in the game, Cowlitz must straddle both sides of the chalk line as they prepare their final product for the bright lights of David Story Field, and beyond.