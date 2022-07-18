Black Bears’ Bozett ready to bounce up to D-I baseball

For the second straight summer, Brock Bozett will wrap up a WCL season in Longview, go back east to Spokane, and prepare for the upcoming college season.

This time around, though the stage is set to be much grander.

The infielder, who grew up in the Spokane area, turned a dominant freshman season at Spokane Community College — and a good summer with Cowlitz to boot — into a Division I offer. Now, following his second junior college season and another summer with the Black Bears, Bozett will be going back home to suit up for Gonzaga.

“I was at a sophomore showcase for the NWAC and had a couple good at-bats.” Bozett said. “My brothers went to Gonzaga, so it’s kind of like a family atmosphere for me over there. I just thought it was the best decision for me and my family.”

Bozett signed his commitment back in November, giving him plenty of time even before his sophomore season at Spokane to prepare. But coming back across the mountains, he’s gotten more than just a chance to get a few final games in before taking to a Division I diamond. He’s also — almost 400 miles from home — gotten to know a couple future teammates, with Sam Canton and Cade McGee combining with him to form a third of the Black Bears’ starting lineup more often than not.

And in so doing, he may have figured out his living accommodations for the upcoming school year.

“They’re good guys,” he said. “There’s a chance I might be living with both of those guys next year at Gonzaga. It’s kind of a trial-run.”

Bozett, who led the Black Bears with 35 RBIs last summer, has ticked up his batting average to .275 this time around, and is hitting .321 in the month of July.

In the field, it’s been a bit of a different experience. In 2021, he and LCC’s Matthew Schwarz formed a consistent left side of the infield, with the Sasquatch at third the majority of the time and the Red Devil at shortstop. This summer started similarly with both returning, but since Schwarz went out with a nagging injury, Bozett has moved over to short more or less full-time. So far he’s already logged over 154 innings there, and with both Schwarz and Ethan Stacy gone for the remainder of the summer, that number is only likely to go up.

Then again, after two seasons as Spokane CC’s everyday shortstop — and with the Gonzaga coaching staff planning on letting him compete for the job this coming season — Bozett is more in his element this summer than last.

“I like playing short more than third or second,” he said. “It’s been fun.”

In a league like the WCL, filled with young players trying to make the next jump in their careers, Bozett has followed the route to a T, taking two springs in junior college and summers in wood-bat ball and turning them into a crack at a Division I lineup. It’s a process he’s followed right along with a fair few Black Bears teammates. Schwarz recently left Longview for home in Spokane, then will head to play for former LCC coach Eddie Smith at Utah Valley. Coming off his own second year at Lower Columbia, Stacy will go south to play at NAIA Bushnell. Next to Bozett on the left side of the infield this season is Nick Hovland, a year ahead of him, who started his career at Bellevue College before going to Washington last season.

First baseman John Oleson, recently of Ventura College in California, just committed to Western Oregon, and outfielder Calyn Halvorson is about to upgrade from Northern Oklahoma College to Utah Valley with Schwarz.

Even Rikuu Nishida, who joined Bozett and Schwarz in the Cowlitz infield in 2021, is headed to Oregon after going to Mt. Hood for two years.

“We have a lot of community college guys, and it’s cool to see everyone go to the next level too,” Bozett said.