editor's pick

Best of the area set for all-star game at LCC

Basketball stock

A basketball rests on the court behind the basket during warmups before a game.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

Some of the best senior basketball players in Southwest Washington will get another chance to lace up the shoes and hit the hardwood to cap off the season, taking part in the 2022 Senior All-Star Game at LCC’s Myklebust Gymnasium this coming Tuesday.

Athletes from Cowlitz, Clark, and Lewis Counties will take part; full rosters were set to be announced later in the weekend.

“It is a celebration of the hard work of the talented young players over the past four years at their high schools,” LCC women’s basketball coach Lucas Meyers said. “Tuesday is a great opportunity to come out and see the area’s best basketball players lace it up and compete one last time as a rep of their high schools.”

The evening will start with the girls game at 6 p.m., and wrap up with the boys showcase at 8 p.m. Tickets will cost $10.

