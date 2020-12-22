Bench depth, second-quarter burst powers Cougars past EWU

A lopsided second quarter turned a tight game into a double-digit lead for the Washington State women's basketball team and the Cougars never looked back on the way to a 73-52 win over Eastern Washington in Pullman that wrapped up non-conference play for both schools.
After going back and forth with the Eagles to the tune of a 13-10 lead in the first 10 minutes, WSU scored the first six points of the second quarter. The Cougars then proceeded to hold EWU to 3-of-11 from the field in the quarter, and forced seven turnovers.
By halftime, the Cougars’ lead was up to 33-20 after an 11-3 run in the final 3:33, and it wouldn’t dip below a dozen points the rest of the day.
All 13 players on the WSU roster saw the court, and all but two played more than 10 minutes. Junior forward Ula Motuga led the Cougars with 13 points. Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 12, and Cherilyn Molina and Charlisse Leger-Walker came off the bench to add 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Freshman Maise Burnham scored a career-high 16 points to lead the Eagles in scoring for the first time this season. Sophomore Kennedy Dickie and junior Grace Kirscher both chipped in 10.
“I thought our young players embraced the challenge and we saw some really good things from them,” EWU head coach Wendy Schuller said after the game. “We are looking forward to a few days off and a chance to take all that we've learned and rise up to another level after Christmas."
The problem for Eastern, though, was a lack of contributions outside of the starting five. By themselves, the Eagles’ starters beat the Cougars’ by seven, but the WSU bench outscored EWU’s 32-4 to make the final score the 21-point difference it was.
It was the largest margin of victory for the Cougars so far this season.
“I'm just really happy with our performance and the fact that we were able to play so many people off our bench today,” WSU head coach Kamie Ethridge said.
The game started out sloppy, which played to EWU’s advantage. WSU started out decently from the field when it was able to get shots off, but committed three turnovers in the first two minutes and six in the first quarter. EWU gave the ball away at a similar clip, but a pair of three-pointers kept the deficit at three after 10 minutes.
WSU was able to clean up its game slightly in the following three quarters, finishing with 18 turnovers, while EWU kept up its pace, ending with 25. The difference was that the Cougars capitalized on the giveaways with 23 points off turnovers, compared to the Eagles’ nine points off turnovers.
Washington State opened up the lead in the second half with a 7-0 run in the third quarter and a 9-3 run in the fourth.
The Cougars will head to the Rocky Mountains to take on Utah on Jan. 1 and Colorado on Jan. 3