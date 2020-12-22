Bench depth, second-quarter burst powers Cougars past EWU

The problem for Eastern, though, was a lack of contributions outside of the starting five. By themselves, the Eagles’ starters beat the Cougars’ by seven, but the WSU bench outscored EWU’s 32-4 to make the final score the 21-point difference it was.

It was the largest margin of victory for the Cougars so far this season.

“I'm just really happy with our performance and the fact that we were able to play so many people off our bench today,” WSU head coach Kamie Ethridge said.

The game started out sloppy, which played to EWU’s advantage. WSU started out decently from the field when it was able to get shots off, but committed three turnovers in the first two minutes and six in the first quarter. EWU gave the ball away at a similar clip, but a pair of three-pointers kept the deficit at three after 10 minutes.

WSU was able to clean up its game slightly in the following three quarters, finishing with 18 turnovers, while EWU kept up its pace, ending with 25. The difference was that the Cougars capitalized on the giveaways with 23 points off turnovers, compared to the Eagles’ nine points off turnovers.

Washington State opened up the lead in the second half with a 7-0 run in the third quarter and a 9-3 run in the fourth.