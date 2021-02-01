'Be tougher': WSU exposes key issues for UW in Apple Cup blowout

After the WSU men’s basketball team dominated the whole way through a 77-62 win over Washington in the first of two Apple Cup matchups this season, Seattle native Noah Williams gave a simple answer to why the Cougars have been so good against the Huskies the past two years.
“I feel like we’re unbeatable against the Dawgs,” Williams said. “We’ve got the secret formula.”
At the exact same time, UW head coach Mike Hopkins was speaking on another Zoom call. He too was asked to explain the result. If Williams really was right, what was that secret sauce?
“They played tougher than us.”
So how do you fix that in the future?
“Be tougher.”
Since he took over the program in 2017, Hopkins has been all about toughness. It’s printed on shirts, hashtagged on Twitter, and plastered on billboards. And yet, according to the man in charge on Montlake, it just wasn’t there for the Huskies — who looked for a fleeting moment as if they were playing with some momentum — against their cross-state rivals.
“You’ve got to come, you’ve got to bring the heart,” Hopkins said. “You can’t play cool. You’ve got to play like every possession is your last, with passion, with pride. And most importantly, you’ve got to play together. And I just felt that in those two areas, we were just not as good as we need to be.”
The issue was uncovered, exposed, and lit up in neon in the low post Sunday night. WSU came into the matchup near the top of the Pac-12 in offensive rebounding, and UW came in pretty much the worst team in the country in terms of limiting opponents on the offensive glass. Yet neither of those facts could have suggested just how bad it was going to get for the Dawgs.
WSU finished with 19 offensive rebounds, nearly double its season average. The only school to grab more boards against the Huskies this year was No. 2 ranked Baylor at the beginning of the season. For its part, UW brought down just 20 defensive rebounds. For the entire night, it seemed that if a Cougar shot missed, it was practically a 50-50 guess who’d come down with the ball.
“We’ve played against the bigger teams and we’ve rebounded,” Hopkins said. “Just put a body on somebody, and you’ve got to be tougher than them. They got every loose ball, they got three or four rebounds with only one guy on the free throw line. Not acceptable.”
And while the Cougars were killing the Dawgs down low on the glass, they were also killing them down low in the scoring column. Two early fouls on Nate Roberts forced Riley Sorn to play most of the first half for the Huskies, and come halftime, WSU was nearly outscoring UW with points in the paint alone.
Sorn was limited to just three minutes of court time in the second half. Washington State finished with 42 points in the paint to Washington’s 22.
On the other side of the ball, the UW offense that had briefly been a multi-headed monster of scoring threats turned back into the one-man Quade Green show. The point guard scored eight of Washington’s first 13 points, in eight minutes, scoring more in that stretch than all but two of his teammates would muster the whole game.
The Huskies turned the ball over a season-high 19 times; Green, Sorn, and Jamal Bey were the only three UW players to finish with more field goals made than turnovers.
“It just wasn’t crisp for the most part,” Hopkins said. “We had a lot of guys taking a lot of contested, tough shots instead of sharing it. We’ve got to be better than that.”
While this may well be rock bottom for UW, it could be the beginning of a bounce back from a similar low for WSU. The Cougars were in a bad place themselves following a pair of big losses to Colorado — the first of which saw WSU get out to an 18-point lead before ultimately losing by 19.
The WSU team that walked off the court at Alaska Airlines Arena victorious for the second consecutive year looked completely different than that. The Cougars matched their highest scoring output in a Pac-12 game, and set a new season high for turnovers forced.
That might be the toughest pill to swallow for UW at the end of it all. WSU was at a low-point in the season, coming off a six-game losing streak with one of the quietest offenses in the conference.