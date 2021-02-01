'Be tougher': WSU exposes key issues for UW in Apple Cup blowout

The issue was uncovered, exposed, and lit up in neon in the low post Sunday night. WSU came into the matchup near the top of the Pac-12 in offensive rebounding, and UW came in pretty much the worst team in the country in terms of limiting opponents on the offensive glass. Yet neither of those facts could have suggested just how bad it was going to get for the Dawgs.

WSU finished with 19 offensive rebounds, nearly double its season average. The only school to grab more boards against the Huskies this year was No. 2 ranked Baylor at the beginning of the season. For its part, UW brought down just 20 defensive rebounds. For the entire night, it seemed that if a Cougar shot missed, it was practically a 50-50 guess who’d come down with the ball.

“We’ve played against the bigger teams and we’ve rebounded,” Hopkins said. “Just put a body on somebody, and you’ve got to be tougher than them. They got every loose ball, they got three or four rebounds with only one guy on the free throw line. Not acceptable.”

And while the Cougars were killing the Dawgs down low on the glass, they were also killing them down low in the scoring column. Two early fouls on Nate Roberts forced Riley Sorn to play most of the first half for the Huskies, and come halftime, WSU was nearly outscoring UW with points in the paint alone.