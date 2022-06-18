Battle is joined at the War of the Border

War was resumed in full on the hardwood Saturday, with the 28th holding of the War of the Border taking place all over Longview and Kelso.

Forty-six teams from Washington and Oregon are participating this year, with games taking place at Mark Morris, R.A. Long, and Kelso High Schools, Huntington, Monticello, Mt. Solo, Lexington, and Coweeman Middle Schools, and LCC.

Friday night provided an appetizer of things to come, with Barlow (Ore.) beating Kelso 83-50, R.A. Long downing Roseburg (Ore.) 82-52, and Grants Pass (Ore.) nipping MM 51-47 in overtime.

Saturday, RAL’s Cavin Holden took center stage, setting a new tournament record with 58 points in the Jacks’ 90-68 whooping of Sentinel (Ore.). MM bounced back with a 90-76 win over Gladstone (Ore.), and Roseburg beat Kelso 76-58.

All three schools were set to play two more games Saturday, which all went final after press deadline.

West Linn (Ore.), which brings the highest-rated recruit to the tournament in four-star Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad, put up 102 points in a 40-point beatdown of Kentridge in its second game. Jesuit (Ore.), which has the best record of any regular comer to the tournament, eaked out a 61-56 win over Union at Kelso before booking it over to Mark Morris to thrash Lincoln 81-37.

A full roundup of the War of the Border will be online at tdn.com/preps and will be in print Tuesday.

