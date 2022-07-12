 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NBA Preseason

Trail Blazers start miserably, end spectacularly, win 88-77 over New York Knicks

Summer League Basketball Richard Jefferson referee

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson, left, officiates part of an NBA summer league basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the New York Knicks, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas.

 John Locher, Associated Press

LAS VEGAS - The Portland Trail Blazers overcame a poor first quarter Monday night against New York to climb back into the game before eventually pulling away in the fourth quarter to win 88-77 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Blazers (2-1) upended the previously-undefeated Knicks (2-1) by shooting 66.7% in the fourth quarter and doing enough to disrupt New York’s offense, which made just 2 of 10 threes in the same quarter.

Trendon Watford led the Blazers with 18 points but rookie Jabari Walker came off the bench to put up 16 points and 13 rebounds while going 6 of 8 from the field. His only blemish was racking up five fouls in just under 26 minutes. But hey, he’s only a rookie.

Walker’s just not really playing like one.

Blazers coach Steve Hetzel said he felt he had to get Walker more minutes after his first two outings. Walker said he had hoped to play more after seeing nearly 15 minutes in his first game and 18 in the second.

People are also reading…

“That first game, I was frustrated because I wasn’t on the court to impact,” Walker said. “I just feel like good things happen when I’m on the court.”

Walker is now 15 of 22 from the field (68.1%) through three games while averaging 13 points and eight rebounds.

“Another good game,” Hetzel said. “He plays to his strengths.”

The Blazers didn’t display many strengths in the first quarter which they lost 24-9 while shooting 3 of 14 from the field and committing seven turnovers.

“We got smacked to start,” Hetzel said.

But they crushed the second quarter, 28-12 by shooting 9 of 17 including 4 of 8 on threes.

“I love the way we responded,” Hetzel said. “You could see it in the huddle that they weren’t going to give up. They weren’t going to cave in. It was fun to be a part of.”

The Blazers ended up ahead 37-36 at halftime with Watford’s 10 points leading the way.

Portland continued to play well in the third quarter and led 64-60 entering the fourth. That’s where they pulled away, mainly, Hetzel said, by playing strong defense.

“We went to switching one through five,” Hetzel said, “which we’ve been good at. Execution on the offensive side of the floor. Playing with more force.”

SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14 vs. Houston Rockets (NBA TV)

All games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.

