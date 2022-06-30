 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NBA

Trail Blazers, Anfernee Simons agree to 4-year contract extension worth $100 million

The Portland Trail Blazers and guard Anfernee Simons have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $100 million, a source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

ESPN first reported the news.

The Blazers extended Simons, 23, a qualifying offer on Wednesday, making the 2018 first-round pick a restricted free agent. But the Blazers did not wait for Simons to flirt with other teams, opting instead to pounce with a lucrative deal to keep Simons in Portland.

A year ago, the Blazers and Simons agreed to wait on a contract extension. The Blazers wanted to see Simons elevate his game. The Orlando, Florida product wanted to bet on himself.

That gamble paid off, but not until Damian Lillard was lost for the season to a core injury and played his final game Dec. 31 at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Simons had been suffering a miserable shooting stretch in December, during which he shot 33% from the field, including 33.3% from three-point range. But on Jan. 3, shortly after learning of his grandfather’s passing, Simons scored a career-high 43 points in a home win over Atlanta.

It ignited a run that saw Simons average 23.1 points and 6.7 assists in the month of January, followed by 23.7 points and 4.7 assists in the month of February. After Simons scored 38 points during a loss at Minnesota on March 5, the Blazers shut him down for the rest of the season.

By then, the Blazers were sold and committed to bringing Simons back. They had already traded CJ McCollum (New Orleans) and Norman Powell (L.A. Clippers) by the trade deadline in order to clear the way for Simons to start and thrive.

Now, nearly four months later, he has a long-term extension and a starting job waiting next season alongside Lillard.

The caveat here is that Simons has never started an entire season, let alone alongside Lillard. How the two will mesh as a backcourt, especially on defense, remains to be seen. But, offensively, Simons has a chance to thrive in McCollum’s former shooting guard role, as well as picking up point guard duties when Lillard is out of the game.

Lillard, who is eligible for a two-year contract extension this summer, has three seasons remaining on his current contract. Should Lillard play another five seasons at a high level for the Blazers, Simons would have to take a backseat to the six-time All-Star. But, if Lillard moves on and Simons lives up to the expectations that come with his new contract, he could emerge into the face of the franchise.

Simons said repeatedly late last season that he planned to return to Portland. 

