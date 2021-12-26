 Skip to main content
Tatum, Boston set for matchup against Minnesota

Boston Celtics (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tatum ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.6 points per game.

The Timberwolves have gone 9-9 in home games. Minnesota is third in the NBA with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Celtics have gone 7-11 away from home. Boston averages 108.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, while averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 51.4% and averaging 25.9 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Tatum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.6 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is shooting 45.5% and averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (health and safety protocols), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (health and safety protocols), D'Angelo Russell: out (health and safety protocols), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (health protocols), Taurean Prince: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Beverley: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Edwards: out (health and safety protocols).

Celtics: Al Horford: day to day (health and safety protocols), Grant Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Sam Hauser: out (health protocols), C.J. Miles: out (health and safety protocols), Enes Freedom: out (health and safety protocols), Aaron Nesmith: out (health and safety protocols), Bruno Fernando: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Richardson: out (health and safety protocols), Justin Jackson: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

