Roots basketball academy to hold ball handling clinics

Basketball players hoping to improve their handles before next winter will have the opportunity to pound the hardwood Sunday at Mount Solo Middle School during a ball handling clinic hosted by Roots Academy.
A flier from Roots organizer Scott Pisapia promised a well-rounded day on the court, but emphasized the importance of mastering the art of handling the orange orb.
“We will be focused on building our ball handling skills which is the most fundamental skill to have in today’s game for all positions,” Pisapia said. “If you can’t handle the ball—both in dribbling and receiving, your abilities are limited.”
In addition to being an R.A. Long alum and longtime Roots coach, Pisapia is an assistant coach on the Lewis and Clark College women’s basketball team.
The clinic will run from 11 a.m. until noon, June 12, and costs $25 per player.
Clinics will also be held in Happy Valley and Sherwood, Oregon in the summer. For more information, or to register, email scott@rootsbasketball.com.