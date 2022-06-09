 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Youth Basketball

Roots basketball academy to hold ball handling clinics

  • 0
Kelso girls basketball stock dribble

A Hermiston player, with a paw stamped on her ankle, dribbles up the court in the 3A State Girls Basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Tacoma Dome.

 Joshua Hart Special to The The Daily News

Basketball players hoping to improve their handles before next winter will have the opportunity to pound the hardwood Sunday at Mount Solo Middle School during a ball handling clinic hosted by Roots Academy.

A flier from Roots organizer Scott Pisapia promised a well-rounded day on the court, but emphasized the importance of mastering the art of handling the orange orb.

“We will be focused on building our ball handling skills which is the most fundamental skill to have in today’s game for all positions,” Pisapia said. “If you can’t handle the ball—both in dribbling and receiving, your abilities are limited.”

In addition to being an R.A. Long alum and longtime Roots coach, Pisapia is an assistant coach on the Lewis and Clark College women’s basketball team.

The clinic will run from 11 a.m. until noon, June 12, and costs $25 per player.

Clinics will also be held in Happy Valley and Sherwood, Oregon in the summer. For more information, or to register, email scott@rootsbasketball.com.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loyd, Stewart lead Storm to 72-60 win over Dream

Loyd, Stewart lead Storm to 72-60 win over Dream

Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Breanna Stewart had 19 points and seven rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 72-60. Seattle led by as many as 17 points, but Atlanta went on a 13-0 run to get within 64-60 with 3:52 remaining. But the Storm closed on an 8-0 run. Cheyenne Parker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta. Rookie Kristy Wallace added 12 points before fouling out late.

Analysis: Celtics in 2022 have parallels to Warriors in 2015

Analysis: Celtics in 2022 have parallels to Warriors in 2015

When the Golden State Warriors look at the tape of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, they’ll see both the present and the past. They’ll see the Boston Celtics, the 2022 version. They’ll also see a team that looks a lot like the 2015 Warriors. Those Warriors won their NBA Finals debut, on the way to a championship. These Celtics won their NBA Finals debut as well. If there was any doubt about whether this Boston team could truly contend for a title, it surely evaporated with a dazzling fourth quarter that fueled a 120-108 win over the Warriors in Game 1 of the finals on Thursday night.

Danny Ainge says Jazz 'desperately' wanted Snyder to stay

Danny Ainge says Jazz 'desperately' wanted Snyder to stay

The Utah Jazz face an unexpected search for a new coach. Utah was prepared to enter next season with Quin Snyder at the helm until the head coach unexpectedly stepped down after eight seasons. The two sides had recently discussed an extension with Snyder, who still had two years left on his contract. They did not reach an agreement before Snyder decided to step away. Snyder went 372-264 with the Jazz, his winning percentage of .585 ranking as 18th-best among NBA coaches who have worked for at least that long. He’s one of only two coaches to have a winning record with the Jazz, Jerry Sloan being the other.

Brittney Griner receiving, answering WNBA players' emails

Brittney Griner receiving, answering WNBA players' emails

Brittney Griner has been able to receive emails and letters from WNBA players to an account Griner’s agent set up to allow them to communicate with her. The emails are printed out and delivered sporadically in bunches to Griner by her lawyers after being vetted by Russian officials. Griner doesn’t have access to email, she’ll either write a response on paper and her lawyers will take a photo of it or she'll dictate a response. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained in Russia for 104 days. Like many WNBA players, Los Angeles Sparks forward Amanda Zahui B. wants Griner to know she is thinking about her as the two-time Olympic gold medalist remains, in the view of U.S. officials, wrongfully detained in Russia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News