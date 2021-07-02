WNBA: Five in double-figures as Storm beats Dream

SEATTLE — For three quarters, it was completely backwards. The Seattle Storm starters couldn’t find a rhythm against Atlanta, while the bench, instead of filling minutes, was the group pouring in the points.
But when it came down late, the hosts stuck with the headliners, and they came through to put the Dream away in a wild 91-88 win.
Jewell Loyd went the first 37 minutes of game time without a field goal attempted, leaving the court multiple times with an apparent leg injury. But with 31 seconds left on the clock in a one-point game, Noelle Quinn put the ball in Loyd’s hands and told her teammates to get out of her way, and after dribbling the shot clock all the way down, Loyd dove into the lane, drove left, and put up a layup that found the bottom of the net to give the Storm all the insurance it would end up needing.
“I’ve talked about it before, she has that clutch gene,” Storm head coach Noelle Quinn said. “The game wasn’t as smooth for her early on, but it shows growth that she can come through for us and make some big buckets.”
Loyd finished with 10 points — six of those came in the final three minutes — her second-lowest total of the season. That was still more than Breanna Stewart; the Storms’ leading scorer was held to single-digits for the first time in 27 games, finishing on nine points.
Rounding out Seattle’s Big 3, Sue Bird led the hosts with 15 points — all on 3-pointers, but was stuck on just nine going into the fourth quarter.
In their steads through the first 30 minutes, it was the remainder of Seattle’s roster doing the damage.
The same day as the club announced that it was waiving veteran Candice Dupree, just 16 games into her first season in Seattle, the Storm put forth a solid argument that they weren’t lacking for depth.
Rounding out the starting lineup, Mercedes Russell hit double figures for the third straight game after only doing so twice in her first 12. Russell finished on 10 points and with a team-high seven rebounds, and Katie Lou Samuelson added eight points.
But the real story was the bench. Their last time out on the court, Seattle’s backups logged just 20 points. Friday evening, they were on 22 by halftime, and finished with a season-best 39.
“I thought our bench did excellent today,” Quinn said. “We had a lot of contributions from everyone.”
Those contributions started midway through the first quarter. With 5:10 left on the clock after a low-scoring, close start, Sue Bird and Katie Lou Samuelson made way for Jordina Canada and Stephanie Talbot. A minute later, Ezi Magbegor came in for Mercedes Russell, hit a jumper, and kick-started a run of 15 straight points by Storm bench players through the beginning of the second quarter.
In the third, it was much of the same. The Dream closed the gap to a single point five minutes in, at which point Talbot and Epiphany Prince came in to join Canada and Magbegor, and the group reeled off nine straight points to push it to 69-60.
Magbegor finished with 12 points to lead the Seattle bench, and Talbot added 10. Prince scored six points, as did Canada, who also dished out four assists. Kennedy Burke rounded out the lineup with five points, including a clutch 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock to make it 78-72 with six minutes left.
Every single Seattle player who stepped on the court made at least two field goals, while none made more than five. The Storm hit a season-high 14 3-pointers on a season-high 63.3% clip, and ended up needing every one of them.
Seattle (13-4) will hit the road for a Sunday matchup next against Los Angeles.