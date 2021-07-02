WNBA: Five in double-figures as Storm beats Dream

SEATTLE — For three quarters, it was completely backwards. The Seattle Storm starters couldn’t find a rhythm against Atlanta, while the bench, instead of filling minutes, was the group pouring in the points.

But when it came down late, the hosts stuck with the headliners, and they came through to put the Dream away in a wild 91-88 win.

Jewell Loyd went the first 37 minutes of game time without a field goal attempted, leaving the court multiple times with an apparent leg injury. But with 31 seconds left on the clock in a one-point game, Noelle Quinn put the ball in Loyd’s hands and told her teammates to get out of her way, and after dribbling the shot clock all the way down, Loyd dove into the lane, drove left, and put up a layup that found the bottom of the net to give the Storm all the insurance it would end up needing.

“I’ve talked about it before, she has that clutch gene,” Storm head coach Noelle Quinn said. “The game wasn’t as smooth for her early on, but it shows growth that she can come through for us and make some big buckets.”