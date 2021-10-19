Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic looks to improve finishing skills while embracing larger role

Nurkic appears to be on the verge of a big season and Billups said he has been pleased with his play during preseason practices. But if there is one area where Billups would love to see Nurkic improve, it’s finishing around the basket. Nurkic agrees and said he has worked hard on that skill.

“I know that the hard work is going to pay off,” Nurkic said. “I have no doubt. I’m going to definitely be better down there. That’s my goal.”

Last season, Nurkic shot 56% (135 of 241) on attempts five feet and in. He shot 62.3% (43 of 69) from that same distance the previous season at the NBA bubble. For comparison’s sake, reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic shot 67.4% (318 of 472) from that same distance last season.

Nurkic, 27, said he spent all summer working on his inside game and finishing better at the basket, but so far it hasn’t paid off. During the preseason, Nurkic went 7 of 15 (46.7%) on shots five feet and in.

When Nurkic doesn’t finish well, many frustrated fans flock to social media platforms to rage that Nurkic should go harder to the basket and dunk. But Billups said he isn’t instructing Nurkic to take that approach.