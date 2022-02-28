 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard likely out for remainder of the season

Trail Blazers Nuggets Basketball

Damian Lillard lays up a shot between Denver forwards JaMychal Green (0) and Aaron Gordon (50) in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 128-109 win over the Blazers on Monday.

 Joe Mahoney Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will begin the reconditioning phase of his rehabilitation protocol next week as he continues to recover from abdominal surgery, the team announced Sunday.

Lillard, who underwent surgery on Jan. 13 and hasn’t played since Dec. 31, will be reevaluated again in two or three weeks.

Lillard was bothered by a reoccurring abdominal injury that has flared up off and on for several years. Lillard said that this season brought about the worst pain and discomfort he had ever experienced with the injury so he decided to undergo surgery.

The Blazers and Lillard have made it clear that he is unlikely to return this season.

