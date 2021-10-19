Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller returns from broken nose with mask, no fear: ‘I’ve played a reckless style of play my whole career’

Zeller said that in addition to keeping his conditioning up, he was still able to attend practice and meetings to learn the offense while sidelined.

“I still feel like I’m up to speed,” he said.

Zeller and Nance were added to the roster as part of an effort to improve the bench’s defense. Nance said he looks forward to sharing the court with Zeller in the second unit.

“He does all the dirty work,” Nance said. “He’s one of those guys that you know is going to be very easy to get accustomed to playing to because he’s going to play hard. To be honest with you, when I’m on the court with you, that’s all I ask is just play hard and get after it. I’ve been a fan of his just because of how hard he plays but now we’ve got to learn how to play off one another. Two very good passing bigs is something that can be really good for us.”

Aside from the broken nose, subsequent surgery and now the annoying mask, Zeller said he has enjoyed his time with the Blazers after spending much of his career on young teams.

“It’s a lot of fun being around an older, veteran group with a high basketball IQ,” Zeller said.