Trail Blazers acquire Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland in three-way trade that sends Derrick Jones Jr. and first-round pick to Chicago

PORTLAND — The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Larry Nance Jr. in a three-way deal on Friday with Cleveland and Chicago that sends Derrick Jones Jr. and a 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick to the Bulls, a source has told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

The deal also sees the Bulls send forward Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland in a sign-and-trade deal.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news.

The 6-foot-7 Nance averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season while making 27 starts in 35 appearances. Nance was lost for the season on April 26 after suffering a broken right thumb.

Nance, who last season shot a career-high 36% on threes, provides the Blazers with a backup power forward behind Robert Covington, who can also provide minutes at small forward. Nance has two years remaining on his contract and will make $10.7 million next season.

Jones, who picked up the $9.7 million player option on his contract this offseason, fell out of the rotation last season but figured to compete for playing time behind starting small forward Norman Powell under new coach Chauncey Billups.