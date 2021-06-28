Lillard upset as Blazers hire Billups to coach

Some fans immediately revolted against the idea of Kidd becoming the next coach. A day later, he removed his name from consideration. This week, he became the new coach of the Dallas Mavericks, where he played for eight seasons.

The allegation against Billups from 1997, when he was a rookie with the Boston Celtics, had largely been treated as a distant event in his past until now. Billups went on to enjoy a long playing career. After retirement, he worked as an NBA analyst for ESPN from 2014-19, and later worked on the broadcast crew for the Clippers. In 2020, he joined head coach Tyronn Lue’s Clippers staff as an assistant coach.

The Blazers, Wojnarowski said, knew that Billups had been vetted by other organizations, such as the Clippers and Cleveland, which in 2017 reportedly offered Billups a five-year contract to become president of basketball operations.

According to Wojnarowski, the Blazers still conducted their own internal investigation into the 1997 accusations on Thursday and Friday before offering Billups the job. That included discussing the accusations with Billups, who recounted his version of events with Olshey and Allen.

Sunday, the team announced that it would hold a news conference at noon Tuesday to introduce the new coach, but the Blazers did not name the candidate.