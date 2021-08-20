Blazers to travel 51,000 miles, play 14 back-to-backs in '21-22

The Portland Trail Blazers will open the 2021-22 regular season at home against Sacramento on Oct. 20.

That jump stars an 82-game schedule as the NBA looks to return to a normal number of games for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The Blazers (42-30 last season) will play 10 nationally televised games, with five on TNT, four on ESPN and one on NBATV. The Blazers’ season opener will not be nationally televised and the team will not play on Christmas Day, which will feature five games.

The Blazers games will air on Root Sports (734/34 on Comcast Cable).

Portland probably needs to get off to a good start because the second half of the season will include 25 road games, with a stretch in March of nine out of 10 games coming on the road over 20 days.

Other schedule notes:

The Blazers will play 14 back-to-backs, with six coming at home. Six will come before the end of November. The league average is 13.4 back-to-backs, while the Western Conference average is 13.3. The league average for home back-to-backs, which require no travel is 3.8.

Portland will travel an estimated 51,000 miles this season. The conference average is 46,000.