Blazers’ Damian Lillard addresses trade rumors: ‘I’m not leaving PDX, not right now at least’

Damian Lillard has been the subject of trade rumors all summer long.

There’s been growing speculation regarding his future in Portland after the Blazers were eliminated once again in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Lillard said he had no plans to demand a trade from the Blazers (he shot down a report that said he planned to), but the six-time All-Star didn’t fully commit to remaining in Portland for the long term.

Lillard might not be available at the moment, but could that change in the coming months?

While on Instagram live Tuesday night, Lillard took questions from fans about his future with the Blazers and was asked if he was going to leave Portland. His response left the door open for a possible departure in the future.

“I’m not leaving PDX,” Lillard said, before adding, “not right now at least.”

The 31-year-old Lillard made it clear he wants the team to make roster moves this offseason to become more of a valuable contender. That hasn’t necessarily happened, though, and Lillard recently wasn’t very excited talking about Portland’s offseason moves.