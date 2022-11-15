 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Men's Basketball

Prairie View A&M dominates down low, hands Washington State second loss of the season

Washington State Preview Basketball

FILE - Washington State head coach Kyle Smith gestures during an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. The Washington State basketball team had its best season in a decade last year, but coach Kyle Smith lost most of that team to graduations and transfers. No problem, Smith has recruited another deep roster of talented players for his fourth campaign on the Palouse.

 Amanda Loman via Associated Press

Will Douglas scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Prairie View A&M dominated Washington State in the paint en route to a 70-59 victory Tuesday in Prairie View, Texas.

Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points for the Panthers (3-0), who outscored the Cougars 28-10 down low. PVAMU shot an efficient 47% from both the floor and 3-point range (9-19), while holding the Cougars to 33% overall and from deep.

TJ Bamba paced the Cougars (1-2) with 16 points, while freshman Kymany Houinsou added 10 points in his first collegiate start.

WSU started an all-guard lineup, with all-conference talent Mouhamed Gueye coming off the bench for four points on 0-6 shooting in 19 minutes.

WSU also played without starting guard DJ Rodman due to an illness. Forward Adrej Jakimovski remained out with a foot injury.

The Cougars head to the Spokane Arena next to take on Eastern Washington on Monday at 6 p.m.

