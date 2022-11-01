 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portland Trail Blazers’ hot start fueled by improved defense, but there’s room to grow

SPORTS-PORTLAND-TRAIL-BLAZERS-HOT-START-2-PO.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant defends Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets during an NBA game at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

 Sean Meagher, The Oregonian

The Portland Trail Blazers’ preseason defense proved about as effective as using a colander as an umbrella.

It was extraordinarily leaky.

But while many in Rip City panicked, and some prognosticators predicted doom, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups remained optimistic that the defense he was hired to repair would right itself by the regular season.

So far, he has been proven correct. Through six games, the Blazers have a 5-1 record and rank 12th in defensive rating (111.8). That’s a dramatic leap from last season (last at 117.9) and the 2020-21 season (29th, 116.6), which led to coach Terry Stotts’ dismissal and the Billups’ hiring.

Though the Blazers remain far from content with where its defense sits, Billups said he feels good about its trajectory and that on some nights, it has carried the team to wins.

“I think for the most part, on a lot of nights, our defense really kind of holds us in there,” Billups said.

Connectivity

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra, prior to his team’s 119-98 win at the Moda Center last Wednesday, said the Blazers’ defense looked significantly different than in recent years.

“They have an energy that’s working right now,” Spoelstra said. “I think they have an identity that they’re creating.”

Energy and identity — along with connectivity — help define what Billups has been searching for. And the additions of Jerami Grant, Josh Hart and Justise Winslow have added to the team’s defensive mindset.

Billups believes that if his defense plays with purpose, commitment and intelligence, it will be productive. The team began developing a connection during training camp, and even though preseason games didn’t reveal much improvement, the players believed the defense was coming along.

So much so that Winslow said he hasn’t been surprised by their strong start.

“Just because I know the guys that we have and what we’re capable of,” he said.

The team experimented a lot with schemes and lineups during preseason games. That led to missed assignments, uncertainty and unique lineup combinations that were, at times, overmatched, especially during lopsided losses at Sacramento (126-94) and Golden State (131-98).

“In the preseason, we had a lot of weird lineups and the coaches were still trying to figure things out schematically,” Winslow said. “We were running defenses that we aren’t really running now, but that’s what preseason is for, to test them out.”

When the season began, Billups said, he had narrowed his defensive coverages down to three and would shorten the rotation.

Doing so has eliminated mistakes and improved production.

Damian Lillard

and Anfernee SimonsA big concern entering the season was that the Blazers’ starting backcourt would feature two small guards not known for their defense, even after trading CJ McCollum.

However, Billups said that so far he has been pleased with the effort and engagement from Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. Statistically, they have shown improvement.

Lillard’s defensive rating has only slightly improved to 114 from 114.8 last season. But he had already shown signs of improvement and buy-in during the 2021-22 season after posting a 115.6 rating in Stotts’ final season.

Also, according to FiveThirtyEight.com, Lillard’s defensive rating is now in plus territory (plus-.5). He had recorded a minus-1.6 last season and a minus-2.2 in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Simons’ defensive rating has dropped significantly from 112.9 last season to 109.1 this season. His rating at FiveThirtyEight also has improved from minus-2.5 to minus-2.0.

Billups said has tried to help Lillard’s defense by assigning others to guard the opposing team’s most lethal backcourt scorers. Cross matchups have helped Lillard preserve energy, Billups said, and occasionally created favorable matchups in transition.

When the Blazers snag a defensive rebound, the player nearest to Lillard is often someone assigned to guard a different player at the other end.

“Now we have opportunities,” Billups said. “It’s tough for the other team to match up to that.”

Lillard and Simons won’t be mistaken for Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars anytime soon. But, thus far, they are giving the effort Billups demands and not missing many assignments.

Heat snap Blazers four-game winning streak with 119-98 win

Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and the Miami Heat snapped Portland’s four-game winning streak with a 119-98 victory on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard had 22 points for Portland when he came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return. The Blazers later announced he had a right calf strain. Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler each had 17 points for the Heat, who led by as many as 26 points. Six Miami players were in double figures.

Kyrie Irving denies movie shared in tweet was antisemitic: ‘I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in’

Nets star Kyrie Irving doesn’t believe he did anything wrong by posting “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his social media channels — a move that was met with much backlash because of its antisemitic implications, even public backlash from Nets owner Joe Tsai. Irving, after the Nets lost their fourth straight game, said he does not agree with the notion he was promoting ...

