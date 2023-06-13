Kobe Parling, the all-time leading scorer in Mark Morris High School boys basketball history, will play his first two seasons of college basketball at Lower Columbia after signing his Letter of Intent to join the Red Devils late last week.

Parlin joins another former Monarchs’ legend in LCC coach Mickey Polis while staying in the Longview area where he established himself as one of the premier athletes in the region during his four years at Mark Morris. He also became the 34th Monarch to join the Red Devils.

“Kobe is a terrific player and a terrific person, we are ecstatic about him joining our family,” Polis said. “He does a lot of things really, really well. He brings toughness, determination, grit. He’s somebody that just makes plays on top of the scoring, his ability to put the ball in the hoop that he already has. I love his ability to play defense and guard multiple positions.”

Parlin finished his Monarchs’ career with 1,404 points, which surpassed Mike Peterson’s 1,374 points. He helped lead Mark Morris to the 2A state championship game against Lynden in March where the team finished second.

His senior-year efforts were recognized with a host of awards, including the Mark Morris team MVP, 2A all-state tournament first-team selection, the 2A Greater St. Helens League co-MVP alongside R.A. Long senior Cavin Holden and a WAVOR All-Star selection.

The 618 points he scored in his senior season were the second-most points scored by a Monarch in a single season in school history.

Parlin is the third 2023-24 signee for Polis and the Red Devils, joining point guard Malik Brown of Tigard, Oregon and wing David Young from Folsom, California.

“The fact that Kobe is going to be attending LCC is, to me, a great opportunity,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “He’s going to be playing for one of the best programs in the NWAC, he’s going to be coached by a coach who understands the game and makes players better and a community college program that has great community support.”

Parlin is excited to embark on the next chapter of his athletic career, according to his former coach.

“The thing that Kobe is embracing, is he has an opportunity in basketball to get where he wants educationally and beyond,” Bakamus said. “He has a gift and he’s going to use his gift to the best of his ability.”

Parlin joins an LCC program under coach Polis that is the two-time defending NWAC West Region champion. The Red Devils saw much of their backcourt depth graduate in 2023 with leaders Emanuel Steward, Sherman Royal III, Cameron Holden and Cole Hardy all moving on. Parlin will join the likes of redshirt-sophomore Kaden Horn and sophomore Mekhi Morris in the Red Devils’ 2023-24 backcourt.

“We definitely have some holes to fill,” Polis said. “Getting somebody like Kobe can help with that. He can play multiple positions and guard multiple positions. He can bring the ball up, play off the ball … he’s just a dynamic player on the floor in that regard.”

Polis highlighted Parlin’s character, work ethic and leadership as qualities that greatly appealed to the LCC staff.

“(We’re) really excited to have him jump on board. He’s a solid young man. He wants to be really good. He’s exactly the type of player we want at LCC,” Polis said. “Kobe does a fantastic job of getting everyone involved. He leads by example with his grit and determination and I’m hoping that rubs off on our team next year.”

Parlin also played football and ran track for the Monarchs. He placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in the 2A state championship meet and 14th in the long jump. He will have three years to play two seasons of basketball for the Red Devils.