The NBA draft is Thursday and the Portland Trail Blazers will be at the center of much of the action at the top of the event.

Portland is actively seeking to trade the No. 3 pick in hopes of landing a star player who could help Damian Lillard lead the Blazers into contention for an NBA title.

That alone will make the Blazers’ presence in the draft intriguing, but then also factor in that Charlotte is also entertaining offers for the No. 2 pick, and should the Hornets pull off a trade, that could impact the Blazers’ plans.

Confused? That’s understandable. But this could be one of the most eventful drafts in Blazers history.

While it’s difficult to predict what could happen on draft night, here are some answers to frequently asked questions about the NBA draft and what to expect for the Blazers. Our FAQ details what storylines are in play, and the nuts and bolts involved with the action ahead.

When and where is the 2023 NBA draft?

The draft will be held Thursday in New York and will be broadcast on ESPN (Comcast 34/734; DirecTV: 687) starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Who holds the top picks in the draft?

The lottery draft order is: 1. San Antonio; 2. Charlotte; 3. Portland; 4. Houston; 5. Detroit; 6. Orlando; 7. Indiana; 8. Washington; 9. Utah; 10. Dallas; 11. Orlando; 12. Oklahoma City; 13. Toronto; 14. New Orleans.

What other picks do the Portland Trail Blazers have?

In addition to the No. 3 pick, the Blazers hold the No. 23 pick in the first round (acquired from the New York Knicks in the Josh Hart trade) and No. 43 in the second round.

Who is Victor Wembanyama, and why all the fuss over him?

Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 center/forward from France who dribbles like a point guard, moves like a shooting guard, shoots like a wing, scores inside like a power forward and protects the rim like a center. Some have called Wembanyama the most intriguing prospect in NBA history. For that reason, there is a 100 percent chance he goes No. 1 to San Antonio.

Who are the Blazers’ most likely draft targets at No. 3?

After Wembanyama, the overwhelming consensus is that the next two players selected will be point guard Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite) and small forward Brandon Miller (Alabama). All three are projected to be potential future All-Stars.

Who would be the better fit for the Blazers: Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller?

That depends on the direction of the team and who remains on the roster. But positionally, Miller makes the most sense because he is something the Blazers do not have. A rangy, athletic small forward who can shoot the lights out. That would fit well in a rebuild around guards Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, or as a compliment to Lillard.

What will it mean for Lillard if the Blazers keep the player they select at No. 3?

Lillard has made it clear that he does not want to see the franchise add another young player. He and coach Chauncey Billups said following the season that the team needs impact veteran players to turn the franchise around. Adding Henderson, 19, or Miller, 20, would not meet these requests. Regardless of how talented each player might be, both will likely need time to mature and develop into players who can impact winning on a high level.

Which players might the Blazers be targeting in a trade involving the No. 3 pick?

Anyone with experience and All-Star level talent. The Blazers have been linked in some fashion to Toronto forwards Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, Brooklyn forward Mikal Bridges, New Orleans forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, Phoenix center Deandre Ayton and Miami center Bam Adebayo.

Not all are considered to be worthy of a deal involving the No. 3 pick.

So, are the Blazers more likely to pick at No. 3 or trade the pick?

This all depends on what player is available for the No. 3 pick and what other compensation must be included to complete a deal. As of right now, it appears to be 50/50.

Could the Blazers trade the No. 3 pick straight up for a star from another team?

Probably not. Trade rules are extremely complicated. But to put it simply, the contracts of players involved in a trade going one way must be comparable to the contracts coming back. Factors include whether a team is a taxpayer, or not, and how much the team is taking back or sending out.

In a nutshell, the Blazers cannot trade the No. 3 pick for a player who makes $35 million without including contracts that come close to matching that number.

The Blazers have a trade exception worth about $9 million that can be used to absorb salary without sending salary back. The No. 3 pick comes with a cap value of $9.6 million. That comes to $18.5 million. So, to trade for that $35 million player, the Blazers would have to include player contracts adding up to roughly $12 million — again, other factors come into play to determine the percentage match — to complete a deal.

If the Blazers make a selection at No. 3, could they still trade that pick later?

Yes. The Blazers could make a selection at No. 3 and still involve that player in future trade talks beyond the draft. NBA free agency starts June 30.

Cleveland famously did this in 2014 after LeBron James returned from Miami to rejoin the Cavaliers. Cleveland drafted Andrew Wiggins No. 1 overall in June and ultimately traded him to Minnesota for Kevin Love in late August.

Can the Blazers trade future first-round picks as part of a trade?

At the moment, the Blazers are handcuffed in terms of trading future draft picks. In 2021, Portland traded a lottery-protected, first-round pick to Chicago in a three-team deal that involved Cleveland sending Larry Nance Jr. to the Blazers.

The Blazers have landed in the lottery each year since, so that pick has yet to convey.

Because that pick has not conveyed, it cannot be traded. Also, because NBA teams cannot trade their own first-round picks in consecutive years, the Blazers cannot trade other future picks until they know when the pick they owe the Bulls will convey.

The Blazers could potentially clear all of this up by trading the No. 23 pick to Chicago. That would free up the Blazers to then be able to trade first-round picks in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

This would dramatically increase their arsenal of assets.

Or, the Blazers could unprotect their 2024 pick, which means it would go to the Bulls. That would free up the Blazers to trade their 2026, 2028 and 2030 picks. They would not be able to trade the 2025 pick because they would have traded their 2024 pick.

Regarding the potential trade of the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, the Blazers would not be trading the No. 3 pick but rather the player they select with the No. 3 pick. That will make the 2024 pick available to be traded should the Blazers’ obligation to Chicago be rectified.

The Blazers also can trade the No. 23 pick in a package deal with a player and/or the No. 3 pick.

Could the Blazers consider trading down in the draft?

Absolutely. The main reason to do so would be to acquire a veteran star and still remain in the draft. There were reports that Washington had interest in trading center Kristaps Porzingis and the No. 8 pick to Portland for the No. 3 pick.

While Porzingis doesn’t qualify as an All-Star-caliber player, the 7-3 center with three-point range would be an interesting pairing with Lillard. But is Porzingis worth dropping five spots in the draft?

Who are some of the players the Blazers might pick at No. 23?

The Blazers brought several players in for workouts who could be available at No. 23. They include 6-7 Pepperdine guard/forward Maxwell Lewis, 6-5 Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins, 6-6 Connecticut wing Andre Jackson and 6-6 Xavier guard Colby Jones.

Who are some of the players the Blazers might pick at No. 43?

The Blazers brought in more than 20 players who are projected to go in the second round or end up undrafted.

Ignite 6-8 guard Sidy Cissoko played with Henderson. Gonzaga forward Malachi Smith also worked out for the Blazers.

Others who could be around at No. 43 include Houston point guard Marcus Sasser and North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith.