Make it Take It: Highlands hoopers brave the heat

It wasn’t always particularly pretty, and it was nearly always bordering on unbearably hot, but a bunch of young ballers got their work in anyway here at Archie Anderson Park over the weekend.
A three day instructional basketball clinic hosted by Lewis and Clark College assistant coach Scott Pisapia brought out about thirty youths between the ages of 7-18 to the outdoor courts in the Highlands area of Longview late last week. With R.A. Long basketball coach Jeray Key lending a hand on the community court, boys and girls from around the region took turns going through the paces with a whole lot of pump fakes, power moves and reverse pivots.
According to Key, who played college basketball at Lower Columbia College and then Lewis and Clark State in Idaho, noted that young players often hit the court pumped up with misconceptions about what wins on the basketball court. Taking into consideration that prevelant highlight reel mindset, the coaches of the local outdoor basketball clinic make a concerted effort to hammer home the essentials during the hour and a half long sessions in the sun.
“Just the basic fundamentals. Everything from jump stopping to ball faking. Being able to beat your person off the dribble with one or two dribbles, not five or six,” Key said. “I mean, there’s times for that where you can hit them with a couple moves, a hesitation, but we’re all about trying to teach them less dribbles, getting to the hoop, and just trying to be fundamentally sound.”
Pisapia, who played at R.A. Long before taking his talents to Lewis and Clark College in Oregon, agreed with the assessment of the Lumberjacks’ current head coach. As an experienced personal trainer himself, Pisapia knows well the pitfalls of overcomplicating drills and focusing on non-essential, but flashy, drills.
“This is something I’ve been really focusing on. I’m trying to get them to master the fundamentals,” Pisapia said. “As trainers I think sometimes we get locked into trying to impress people with how much we know about basketball and I’m really trying to get away from that.”
Last week, for example, Pisapia encouraged his ball pounding pupils to focus on dribbling with their eyes up, executing perfect jump stops, and utilizing forward and reverse pivots. Even with temperatures edging toward triple digits each day turnout never waivered, and with two groups divided by age running each day the on-court action was nearly non-stop.
Walter Poyner was on hand Sunday to watch as his son, daughter, and step-daughter took part in the hoops clinic. Kelsey Poyner, Walker Poyner, and Elizabeth Rominollos all attend Three Rivers Christian and will play basketball for the Eagles the next time high school ball tips off.
“I’ve known Scott for years. Walker and Kelsey have been doing Roots (basketball) for about four years now,” Walter noted. “My daughter, Kelsey, is one of the best dribblers I’ve seen and it’s all because at seven or eigth years old she had a little instruction and just took to it. Both of them are better ball handlers than I ever was, already.”
As the clinic continued under high noon skies and a gaggle of parents, including Poyner, hid in the slim ring of shadow on the south end of the court. While the children lost themselves in competition Poyner expressed relief to finally have a place for the kids to let loose with their peers, even if it was on the hardknock outdoor courts of Archie Anderson Park.
“It’s a basketball thing, too. I mean, we play outside at the house all the time. It’s kind of what basketball is really about. It’s not just about league games in high school or whatever,” Poyner said. “I was just excited for them to have something to do with other kids and to work on their skills. We’re looking forward to, hopefully, having a season this year.”
Key noted that he’s been impressed with the mileage some participants have logged in order to get some court time. While he’s always excited to coach up local talent, Key also loves the opportunity to bring in hoopers from around the region in order to help amp up the intensity.
“We get kids from other places. We’re getting kids from Toutle, Toledo, Ilwaco, Astoria, Portland. We’ve got people who are driving an hour just to get an hour and a half workout because they say there’s nothing going on,” Key said. “They really want to put in some work if they’re driving down here.”
After two months of running basketball clinics during pandemic times Pisapia has also found himself impressed with the fortitude of the youths he’s been able to coach. While others are understandably hiding away in air conditioned shacks and palaces, his streetball crew has been as consistent as Damian Lillard in crunch time.
“It’s awesome that kids like this can come out with no complaints. One-hundred degrees and they’re out here sweating their butts off, and working hard, and listening to everything we have to say,” Pisapia said. “And you know, Jeray and I aren’t easy on them. We push them and these kids are warriors. They don’t complain once. They’ve got no excuses. They just like being out here with their buddies and I love to see it. It reminds me of being their age because I would have been the same way.”
