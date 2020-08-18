Make it Take It: Highlands hoopers brave the heat

As the clinic continued under high noon skies and a gaggle of parents, including Poyner, hid in the slim ring of shadow on the south end of the court. While the children lost themselves in competition Poyner expressed relief to finally have a place for the kids to let loose with their peers, even if it was on the hardknock outdoor courts of Archie Anderson Park.

“It’s a basketball thing, too. I mean, we play outside at the house all the time. It’s kind of what basketball is really about. It’s not just about league games in high school or whatever,” Poyner said. “I was just excited for them to have something to do with other kids and to work on their skills. We’re looking forward to, hopefully, having a season this year.”

Key noted that he’s been impressed with the mileage some participants have logged in order to get some court time. While he’s always excited to coach up local talent, Key also loves the opportunity to bring in hoopers from around the region in order to help amp up the intensity.

“We get kids from other places. We’re getting kids from Toutle, Toledo, Ilwaco, Astoria, Portland. We’ve got people who are driving an hour just to get an hour and a half workout because they say there’s nothing going on,” Key said. “They really want to put in some work if they’re driving down here.”