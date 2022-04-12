 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawks square off against the Hornets in play-in game

Charlotte Hornets (43-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (43-39, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4.5; over/under is 236.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Hawks and Hornets square off with the winner advancing to play for the eighth seed.

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner moves on in the tournament to play for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Hawks are 26-26 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta has a 7-3 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 27-25 against conference opponents. Charlotte is fourth in the NBA scoring 115.3 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

People are also reading…

LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 21.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 118.0 points, 42.8 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Lou Williams: day to day (back), Chaundee Brown Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), John Collins: out (finger/foot).

Hornets: Nick Richards: day to day (hand), Gordon Hayward: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans beat Blazers 127-94

CJ McCollum scored 23 points in 29 minutes against his former team, and the New Orleans Pelicans moved closer to clinching a home play-in game with a 127-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Jonas Valanciunas, who returned from a sore right ankle, scored 14 points in 21 minutes for the Pelicans, who were without leading scorer Brandon Ingram because of his tight right hamstring. But the Pelicans wound up not needing any of their starters on the floor for as many as 30 minutes against a reeling Blazers team that had a patchwork lineup and lost its ninth straight. Drew Eubanks led Portland with 20 points.

