Tommy Lloyd hits the ground running as head coach of Arizona basketball

When Tommy Lloyd sees an opportunity to coach somebody up you’d better bet your biscuits he’s going to take it. After all, he’s a man who lives to help other people make themselves better.

So when the prospect of ordering a burger from the Cap’n Yoby’s in west Kelso came up in conversation with the local newspaper, he immediately blew the whistle and laid out precise instructions for a path to better living.

“If you’re going to Cap’n Yoby’s you don’t mess around with a McDinky burger,” Lloyd said in disgust. “You get yourself a fish and chips meal. With extra tartar sauce.”

If Lloyd could come home for the holidays he says he’d hit the local seafood joint for lunch and follow up with a large pepperoni pizza from Bruno’s for dinner. But, standing ankle deep in his first year as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team, this wasn’t the winter for such a holiday homecoming.

After two decades on the bench as an assistant at Gonzaga University, Lloyd made the leap last spring to take the head job in Tucson. A 1993 graduate of Kelso High School, he’s quickly branded Arizona back on the map in the national college basketball landscape.

On Monday the Wildcats were scheduled to play the University of Washington and with his team sitting on an 11-1 record, Lloyd could hardly have made a better impressioni in the first half of his first season at the helm. Before losing the final game of 2021 to 18th ranked Tennessee, Lloyd became the first coach in the Pac-12 to win his first 11 games with a new program since Walter Powell accomplished the feat with Stanford way back in 1920-21.

Even with that hot start stuffed in his duffle bag, Lloyd isn’t ready to celebrate anything just yet.

“You never hit pause in the middle of a season and say, ‘Ahhh, it’s going great.’ I don’t spend a lot of time looking back on what we’ve done so far,” Lloyd said. “Obviously we’ve gotten off to a good start and I’m really happy for the guys. They’ve been putting in the work to be successful and they’re making it happen.”

That sort of All-American coach-speak is something that Lloyd has been learning from a young age. He credits his experiences in Kelso youth athletics for setting him on the course to being a coach one day, even if he wasn’t sure where that would be.

“I knew fairly early on, and I was around a lot of great coaches,” Lloyd said before rapidly listing off guys like Rusty Morrison, Craig Johnson and Steve Williams who always seemed to be putting in extra time on the sidelines during his formative years.

Being a true Kelso kid, though, Lloyd was first weaned on pigskin and Gatorade baths. It was only later he would figure out that a life on the basketball court was his true calling. Even today, he still remembers the first time he imagined what it would be like to be on a top tier coaching staff, helping to punch all the right buttons in just the right order so that a team might reach its maximum potential.

“I don’t know what age I was, I just know it was on a Sunday. I was raised in the church of the NFL,” Lloyd said. “I remember watching a game, laying on the floor, and an announcer talked about being a coach and if you want to get into coaching you’ve got to learn every job that nobody wants to do, and how to do it well.”

It’s a lesson Lloyd obviously took to heart. How else can one explain his uncommon career path? It’s a path that’s put him courtside for so many March Madness tournaments with the forever-Cinderella Zags. It’s a path that’s had him rubbing elbows with some of the most memorable college basketball players of the last several generations (see: Adam Morrison) while matching wits with the game’s sharpest coaches.

But before he began wearing fancy slippers to the big dance year after year, Lloyd had to walk a journeyman’s path as a player trying to find his way in the game.

The basketball bug found Lloyd in the driveway of his childhood home where he would spend hours working on his handles and ripping the net while counting down last second shots in his head. By the time he was on the cusp of beginning his high school career for the Hilanders he had already put himself on the radar of Kelso’s head coach at the time, Jeff Reinland.

“Tommy’s sophomore year he was such an upbeat personality and just had a ton of fun playing basketball and that made a great impression on me,” Reinland said after wrapping up another practice as head coach at Walla Walla CC. “Up to that point I’d never seen a guy who was so excited every day to play and just ready to go.”

Back then Kelso was still a three-year school with Huntington and Coweeman serving as true junior high schools that ran through ninth grade. Reinland worked closely with those groups and quickly created a unique bond with Lloyd. It’s a bond that would last for six years on the court, and that has only matured in the years that have flown by since they were wearing the same colors on game days.

“Coach Reinalnd was kind of a beacon for me at a young age,” Lloyd said. “He showed me how you can coach with passion and intensity and really pour yourself into the details.”

That connection quickly paid dividends for the Hilanders of the hardwood. Reinland had taken over the Kelso job in 1989 at a time when the boy’s team had not made the postseason in 17 years.

A 3A school, the biggest classification in the state at the time, Kelso played in a combined 3A/2A Greater St. Helens League that included the likes of Mark Morris and a Columbia River team that Reinland remembers sporting five players measuring 6-foot 7-inches, or taller. Reinland called his first three years in charge “a struggle. We had to scratch and claw for every single win we got.”

That recollection rang true in Lloyd’s memory, too.

“The biggest thing was Kelso had always been a real football town,” Lloyd said. “I’d played all the sports and then Coach Reinland came to town and his passion for basketball really caught my attention.”

As a sophomore, Lloyd paired with a senior named Joe Kinch (Kelso’s current head coach) and began to turn the tide in K-Town. By the time Lloyd was a senior the program was ready to establish a new high water mark. Pairing with players like 7-footer Ryan Chilton, Jason Hight, Pat Milne, and Cody Morrison, Kelso finished the 1992-93 season with a 21-4 record that included a District championship and the Hilanders’ first trip to the State tournament in a generation.

“Tommy was definitely the leader of the team,” Reinland remembers. “There’s no doubt about that. He was the glue of that team. Just his personality and his desire to be successful.”

After all these years, one game from that season sticks out from all the rest for Reinland. It was a late January home game with Mark Morris in town. The Monarchs, freshly under the direction of an up and coming coach named Bill Bakamus, were ranked second in the state in the 2A classification and Kelso was ranked fourth in the 3A ranks. The gymnasium was filled to the rafters and the product on the court didn’t disappoint.

Lloyd scored a game-high 30 points in a 65-62 win, including a pair of clutch free throws in the waning moments to provide the final cushion. The nail-biting victory gave Kelso sole possession of first place in the Greater St. Helens League.

“The game came down to the very last possession,” Reinland said. “It was the most basketball fans I’ve ever coached in front of by far in my career.”

It wasn’t always easy sledding for the protege and his coach, though. Not that either one of them would have preferred things to be much different.

“I was always pushing Tommy pretty hard,” Reinland said. “He was a good player and I was always pretty hard on my best players and trying to get them to go to the next level, and there just came a point in the last year where I didn’t have to do that anymore. He knew exactly what I was looking for from him.”

Again, one postgame conversation stands out from the rest to Kelso’s old coach after nearly three decades in the hopper.

“His dad probably doesn’t remember this, but we had a conversation at a game and he said, ‘You know, Tommy needs to have some fun too,’” Reinland remembered. “We had a really good finish to his career because of that.”

After that season Reinland accepted the head coaching job at Walla Walla and Lloyd followed him over to the city so nice they had to name it twice. During his two seasons with the Warriors, Lloyd managed to establish the school’s single-game scoring mark with a 52 point outburst that still stands today.

“I think he downplays his playing career a little bit. He was a very good player,” Reinland said.

It was during that time, too, that Lloyd began to show flashes of the coach that he would one day become. Reinland remembers the aftermath of one game in particular where the Warriors had not played up to snuff. As he made his way through the arena gathering his postgame thoughts after a rare loss, a sound wafted across the empty seats that stopped Reinland in his tracks.

“I heard this guy kind of chewing the team out and I’m feeling like I was having an out of body experience because I’m hearing this guy and it sounds exactly like what I would be saying,” Reinland said with a laugh.

That guy? College sophomore Tommy Lloyd.

After two years it was time for Llloyd to find another home and that’s when he first began conversations with the staff at Gonzaga that would shape his future in ways he could not have imagined at the time. After those recruiting talks stalled, the Bulldogs’ then associate head Dan Monson told Lloyd to get back in touch if he ever wanted to get into coaching. It was an offer that Lloyd wouldn’t forget.

Following two years playing for Whitman College, the former Hilander began a globetrotting professional career. Lloyd credits Bill Bakamus for helping him land a roster spot in Australia, and he credits former Toledo head coach Scott Merzoian for finding him a home court in Germany. But soon, Lloyd realized it was time to hang up the sneakers and pick up the clipboard, so with the encouragement of Reinland he gave Monson a call in Spokane.

“I just felt like GU was the place for him to go if he really wanted to get into coaching because they were just about to become the GU that we know today,” Reinlaind noted.

Again, Lloyd agreed with the assessment of his old coach.

“It was a sleeping giant. The foundation was being built to be what it is today,” Lloyd said of the late-90’s Gonzaga program.

These days Gonzaga is considered a lock to win the West Coast Conference and then make an exciting run in the NCAA tournament. That’s an expectation that Lloyd helped to create as the righthand man to both Monson, and then current Zags head coach Mark Few.

“I got to watch Coach Few on a daily basis for a lot of years,” Lloyd said. “He and I aren’t exactly the same but there’s a lot of similarities and we worked very well together.”

Reinland, who is now in his 38th year of coaching, says that over the years the relationship between himself and Lloyd began to shift as the latter found himself on the forefront of a basketball revolution.

“The game has evolved so much since Tommy played for me. If the truth be known I’ve learned quite a bit about coaching from Tommy,” Reinland said. “He learned a lot from Coach Few, obviously, and they’ve kind of been on the cutting edge of the modern day game. I’m an old school coach.”

For years Lloyd’s name has been floated whenever a Division I coaching position would come open. Those opportunities came and went so frequently without so much as a peep from Lloyd that some observers began to wonder if he would ever leave The Kennel. But after a runner-up finish in the national championship game last season an offer that was too good to pass up finally made Lloyd jump.

“I never spent any time thinking about (being a head coach) to be honest. I was in a great place and happy where I was,” Lloyd said. “When Arizona called and they were serious, I had to really think about it. This is a special place and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is the one place I would have left Gonzaga for.”

When Lloyd made the switch in shades of blue and red he brought along another former Cowlitz County hooper with a Bulldog background — Rem Bakamus. Last season, and the two seasons prior to that, Bakamus was a graduate assistant coach with Baylor as they defeated the Zags for the national title. Prior to that, he had himself a notorious spot on the end of the Gonzaga bench as a five year walk-on player that included a run to the 2017 national championship game and a heap of infamy for his joyous celebration antics.

Now, as director of player development for Arizona, he’s got a spot right behind Lloyd on game days where he can bend the ear of the Wildcats’ head coach or relay advice to players in the heat of the moment.

“Rem’s really talented. He’s got a great future for him as a coach at this level,” Lloyd said. “Rem’s got amazing energy and amazing spirit. He asked me what his job was going to be when I hired him and I told him you’re just here to help me build a culture.”

That’s a keystone concept that Lloyd circles back to time and time again like a sharp shooter curling off a screen.

“As a coach you’ve got to be a lot of things. I always want to build a culture that’s about love and loving each other. That’s our motivating factor over fear. I want to create owners in the program.”

Reinland believes that sort of devotion to his players is one of Lloyd’s greatest strengths as a coach.

“This doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Reinland said of Lloyd’s success at the D1 level. “I think that’s one of the things that Tommy is really a master at is his players really believe in him. And not just in him, but he really gives his players the freedom to go out and play.”

Thus far, the stats give credence to this live and let thrive philosphy. After starting the season ranked 22nd in the nation, Arizona is currently ranked ninth in the nation and has been ranked as high as fourth in the AP Top-25. Not coincidentally, the Wildcats are also leading the nation in scoring at 89.5 points per game.

When his name was first floated for the Arizona job, though, there were plenty of detractors that let their voices be heard loud and clear. Those outspoken voices included several marquee alumni from Arizona’s golden years under the direction of legendary coach Lute Olson. Many of those voices wanted to see former Arizona star and 1995 NBA Rookie of the Year, Damon Stoudamire, land the job.

Richard Jefferson, now a talking head on ESPN after wrapping up a lengthy NBA career, was among the chorus of dissenters before ultimately offering his support to Lloyd after the hire was made official. At the time, former NBA all-star Gilbert Arenas also spoke out.

“Anyone that played (for Arizona) should be considered first,” Arenas said. “An assistant doesn’t have credentials… I don’t even want to say his name because he doesn’t deserve — you’re an assistant coach. You assist. Do your job.”

Not that Lloyd is bothered by the doubters. He knows it’s part of his job to win over the alumni, fans and players, if not in that order.

“It was water under the bridge for me from day one,” Lloyd said. “Those are big name guys and they’ve been a part of this program and they should’ve wanted one of their own guys in here.”

For now, Lloyd is concentrating on putting his team in a position to win the Pac-12 outright before turning attention toward the big dance in March. And even though he’s nearly 1,500 miles away from his hometown, the one they call “Legend” Lloyd hasn’t forgotten where he comes from and he’s keen to correct anyone who might not know better.

For instance, when a hapless small town sports editor asked a question about lasting memories from the rivalry games between the Longview-Kelso communities Lloyd halted the conversation on a dime in order to correct and inform.

“It’s Kelso-Longview. Don’t get that confused,” Lloyd said. “It says it right on the freeway sign.”

With a family of his own that includes his wife Chanelle and three children, Liam, Sofia Marie and Maria Alexis all living deep in desert country, Lloyd admits he doesn’t get a chance to order freshly deep fried seafood and extra tartar sauce as often as he’d like, but he’s never let his formative experiences in the land of three rivers drift too far from his heart.

“Listen, I’m really proud to be from Kelso-Longview. My family is still there and it’s a great place to be raised,” Lloyd said. “I love this community. I think the blue collar upbringing of my family is something that’s helped me in my career and I draw on it in my coaching to this day.”

