The NBA draft is full of questions, the biggest is what happens after the San Antonio Spurs do the expected and use the No. 1 pick to select Victor Wembanyama.

What will the Charlotte Hornets do with the No. 2 pick? Will the Hornets select Alabama forward Brandon Miller or G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson? The Hornets’ decision is likely to create ripple effect throughout the lottery portion of the first round Thursday night.

The Hornets’ decision will affect the Trail Blazers, who currently possess the No. 3 pick. Will they take the player the Hornets pass on? Would the Blazers take Miller or Henderson? Or will they package the pick along with other players, and complete trade to acquire a veteran star to team with Damian Lillard? The Blazers’ decision will reverberate in Houston at No. 4 and Detroit at No. 5, with those decisions affecting the teams choosing after them and so on.

The Hornets are reportedly leaning toward Miller, who seems to be a better fit with point guard LaMelo Ball. However, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak continues to hold his cards closely and said he expects to make a selection between two players, but he didn’t reveal who the players are. In addition, Kupchak didn’t rule out trading down.

“I anticipate that we would draft at two,” Kupchak told reporters at his pre-draft media availability Wednesday. " I’m not going to rule out the possibility that we would trade the pick. It’s a very coveted pick in our league right now. You would be surprised at some of the phone calls and some of the players that would be available. So yeah, up until the last minute we are going to listen. But at this point in time I do expect to pick at two.”

The Hornets have not reached the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons, prompting Kupchak to say the Hornets are not in a position to draft for “fit.” They simply need good players to help the team improve and Kupchak said they’re more focused on selecting the best player.

“We’re not that team that has been in the playoffs for three or four years in a row and you’re looking to tweak a roster and look for a fit,” Kupchak told reporters Wednesday. “So our decision will be looking for the player that is going to have the best overall career.”

Kupchak said the team’s decision is still fluid and a firm decision will not be made until Thursday.

There are plenty of draft evaluators who say that Henderson is the best player not named Victor in the draft. Should the Hornets select Henderson, Miller would be on the board for the Blazers. Selecting a forward instead of a point guard could make their decision a little easier.

Selecting the 20-year-old Miller would still be a gamble, particularly if the Blazers rebuffed significant trade offers for the pick. Lillard is in “win now” mode and wants the Blazers to acquire veteran talent to help the team improve and place them in position to be a championship contender.

If Henderson is on the board, would the Blazers select him, pass on him or trade the pick? A pass would be a gift to Rockets, who probably aren’t expecting Henderson to drop in their laps at No. 4. If Miller and Henderson are gone, the Rockets and Pistons could opt to trade their picks, because there are plenty of teams interested in trading up.