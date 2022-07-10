 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth Baseball

Youth Baseball: Longview Babe Ruth 14’s to host state tournament

KWRL7.jpg

Images from KWRL's 11-7 win over Longview on Monday at David Story Field in the Babe Ruth World Series.

 Joshua Hart The Daily News

The ping of metal bats will fill the air in West Longview this week when the Babe Ruth 14 year old state tournament comes to Roy Morse Park.

Longview Babe Ruth will serve as host for the four day tournament as six teams vie for the top spot. In addition to the Longview team there will be a squad from Kelso, plus Twin Cities (Centralia/Chehalis), Centerfield (Kalama-Woodland-Ridgefield-La Center), Nisqually Basin and Black Hills.

Game action will take place between July 14-17. Kelso will open the tournament at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday with a game against Centerfield (KWRL). Longview will take the nightcap on Opening Day with a date against Twin Cities beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Black Hills and Nisqually Basin have been given a bye in the first round of the tournament. The bracket is double elimination format with the championship tilt set for 11 a.m., Sunday, July 17.

“We’re always looking for volunteers, particularly to keep pitch counts and prepare the field,” noted tournament director Mike Barbee.

For additional information, or to sign up to volunteer, contact Barbee at (360) 430-7743.

