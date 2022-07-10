Youth Baseball: Longview Babe Ruth 14’s to host state tournament

Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. Seattle won its seventh straight and has won 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the seventh with a single and Santana ambushed a fastball in the middle of the plate for his fifth home of the season.