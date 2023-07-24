The Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken 10 and 12u Regional Tournament came to a close on Saturday at John Null Park but those festivities went on without the further contributions from either Longview team as both local contingents were eliminated during pool play on Friday.

Black Hills of Olympia proved to be a dominant champion on the 12u side, winning both of its knock-out stage games Saturday by 10 runs. Black Hills beat Wentachee 11-1 in the final and subsequently punched its ticket to the 12u Cal Ripken World Series in Crown Point, Indiana.

Meanwhile, West Linn, Oregon took home the 10u crown by defeating Umpqua Valley 14-3 in the final. West Linn (10u) earned a spot in the Cal Ripken League World Series in Branson, Missouri next month.

For the host from Longview Youth Baseball, the tournament did not go according to plan, at least in its own games. The Longview 12's went 1-3 in the tournament with a win on Thursday, while the Longview 10's finished 0-4.

Aside from its first game Friday, a win over Bozeman (Montana), each of the Longview 12’s games were close shave losses. Longview's biggest little leaguers very easily could have finished 3-1, or even undefeated, if only a couple swung in its favor. By Friday evening the Longview 12's were left lamenting a blown lead late in Game 2 Friday as West Linn scored six runs in the final inning to flip a 5-2 deficit into an 8-5 lead.

Staring down defeat the Longview 12's nearly returned the favor in its half of the sixth. The team loaded the bases with one out, but a line drive was snared by the West Linn right fielder on a dive, and after a tumble he was able to complete the double play to end the game.

If that baseball was hit a few inches shorter, or just a bit to the left or right, the ball likely would have rolled all the way to the fence to at least tie the game.

Alas, a fairytale ending was not to be.

“We fought hard all weekend,” Longview 12u coach Jason Frost said. “We ended up one and three in pool play and we were realistically in every game. We could have easily been 3-1. Just a couple of mistakes here and there and we stranded some runners.”

As he pondered what might have gone different in a more perfect world, Coach Frost pointed back to that diving catch by West Linn which not only prevented a tie game, but ended the team’s season on the spot.

“Cruz hit a missile and if that ball gets by him, we tied the game with the meat of our order coming up and a runner on third... I was proud of our kids. We had our chances in every game," added Frost. "The ball didn’t bounce our way. But the good thing is the kids never gave up, they competed, fought for every game in a tournament that nobody thought we had a chance in.”

Gunnar Jurvakainen batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Carter Oldemar went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Longview 12u offense against West Linn. Parker Davis and Amy Horman also had RBI hits for Longview 12u.

Konner Reece was excellent on the mound for the first four innings for Longview as he limited West Linn to one earned run on six hits. West Linn got to Oldemar for six runs on five hits in the sixth including a clutch single by Aidan Ruelas on an 0-2 pitch which scored two.

“He pitched very well,” coach Frost said. “I don’t think he even walked a batter.”

The Longview 12's dropped their opener on Friday by a score of 9-2 to Willamette Valley after going 1-1 on Thursday and entering the day with the realistic goal of making it to bracket play. Next year's newest Longview Babe Ruth baseball players can take heart that unlike several of the teams in attendance, they were never 10-runned in defeat. Even more impressive is the fact that the hosts beat Bozeman, a team that went on to play in the semifinal Saturday.

As for the Rebels of Longview 10u, they followed Thursday’s losses with another disappointing 0-2 outcome on Friday. The team lost to KWRL Centerfield by a score of 6-1 before falling to Wenatchee 15-13 in a season-ending back-and-forth slugfest.

The local bats finally came alive in a 13-run outpouring against Wenatchee in the Rebels' final game of the tournament. The Longview 10's scored all 13 of their runs over the first three innings to take a 13-3 lead. Unfortunately for the home fans, a few miscues in the field helped Wenatchee roar back to win the game.

Wenatchee scored six in the third to close the deficit to 13-9, before coming back with six more in the bottom of the fifth to take a lead it would not relinquish.

Dawson Charette batted 3-for-4 with three runs scored in the Longview 10's loss to Wenatchee. Owen Bopp went 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBIs and Bryden Huhta went 2-for-3 to assist the Rebels' efforts at the plate.

"The kids played hard, we just had a lot of nerves which led to a lot of errors throughout the tournament," Longview 10u coach Ryan Brown said.