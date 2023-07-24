Kelso's 9-year old All-Stars did K-Town proud over the weekend with a runner up finish at the regional tournament in Eugene, Oregon.

The Kelso 9's were undefeated in the tournament until running into a tough Kennewick Americans squad in the championship tilt. And they did so with a flare for the dramatic along the way.

Kelso defeated the Willamette Valley Nationals 5-3 in nine innings, and punctuated the victory with a successful hidden ball trick. Kelso took out West Linn by a score of 13-1 and then notched a sweet 7-3 win over Bitterroot, Montana.

Facing off with Eastmont the Kelso nine posted an 11-1 victory, before securing a 3-0 win over Umpqua Valley in the semifinals. Those wins brought up a date with those Americans of Kennewick, where the Tri-Cities contingent came away with an 8-6 victory to secure a spot in the World Series.

The loss brought Kelso's season to an end, but not before they piled up wins and accolades along the way. The Kelso 9's reached the championship game in every tournament they entered this summer, and lost to just two teams along the way (Kennewick and Washington's No.1 ranked prep team, New Level).

The Kelso 9u All-Stars roster included Monte Salte, Kade Shaw, Mateo Samora, Jaxon Sorensen, Everett Morrow, Trax Buckhaulter, Wyatt Doebele, Huddy Henifin, Isiah Garcia, Camden Handy, Owen Gabel and Easton Sorensen. The Kelso 9's were coached by Jeff Handy, Shane Shaw, Chad Sorensen and Sean Doebele.