The crack of the bat and the thump of rawhide against oiled leather returned to the old Central Bambino ballfields at Archie Anderson Park, Tuesday, for another round of the Central Sandlot youth baseball clinics.

The program provides a low cost opportunity for area youths to learn the fundamentals of America's pastime while bringing life back to the abandoned ballfields in the Highlands neighborhood. For just $20 players between the ages of 6-12 are provided a ballcap, a T-shirt, and hands on baseball instruction from a variety of coaches and instructors.

On Tuesday players from Lower Columbia Baseball Club were on hand to help out with the burgeoning summer program. Those players from local high school teams took turns leading practice stations, signing autographs and eating snow cones with the younger players.

With more than 60 players on hand for the camp, organizers said it was their smallest turnout of the summer. However, the clinic has shown steady grown in attendance since rising from the ashes of the old Central Bambino ballpark in 2021 for the first rendition of the Central Sandlot.

The clinics began in June and will run through July 22. The Central Sandlot will be in action on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 until 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, or to register a player or coach, go online to https://tinyurl.com/yeyusyap. Inquiries can also be addressed via phone at 360-431-5800.