The 2023 Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken 10u and 12u-70 Regional Tournaments will take place in Longview at John Null Park beginning Thursday and culminating on Saturday. Twenty teams, 10 for each age group, from across Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Northwest Canada will be on hand as the teams compete for a berth to the Cal Ripken League World Series in August.

Nearly every team on hand for the regional tournament this week qualified by winning their respective Cal Ripken state tournament, or through special invitation. These 20 teams are without mistake the best their age group has to offer across the Pacific Northwest.

“Every team is very talented. Every team minus the two Longview teams had to win State to get here,” said Longview Cal Ripken president Ryan Brown. “Every team is battle tested. These are the best of the best.”

The 10 teams of each respective tournament are split into two divisional pools for preliminary round pool play. Those games will be held all day Thursday and Friday as each team plays twice. The first games will commence at 9 a.m. with the first pitch of the last game of the day set for 6 p.m.

The top two teams from each pool determined by win-loss record after Friday’s games will advance to play a semifinal game on Saturday at 10 a.m. Any ties will first be broken by head-to-head record, then by fewest runs allowed and lastly by run differential. The tournament finals will be held at 1 p.m. on fields 1 and 2.

The five teams in the American division for the 12u-70 field are: Bozeman (Montana), Ellensburg (Washington), West Linn, (Oregon), Willamette Vallley Nationals (Oregon) and Longview. The National division teams include: Meridian (Idaho), Helena (Montana), Black Hills American (Washington), Team Alberta (Canada) and Wenatchee (Washington).

The field for the 10u tournament will be similarly broken up. The five teams in the American division are: KWRL Centerfield (Washington), Helena (Montana), Longview, West Linn (Oregon) and Wenatchee (Washington). The National division five include: Lower Columbia (Oregon), Bozeman (Montana), Meridian (Idaho), Umpqua Valley (Oregon) and Black Hills (Washington).

The mercy run rule will be in effect for every game played. If a team is ahead by 15 or more runs after 2.5 or 3 innings, the game will be called as it will if a team is ahead by 10 or more runs after 3.5 or 4 innings.

On Wednesday night, the opening ceremonies were set to be held at David Story Field beginning at 6:35 p.m. where all the teams will be introduced. Both Longview teams (10u and 12u) are set to play in the 6 p.m. time slot on Friday.

Fans are encouraged to attend. Admission to the park is free all three days. There will be food trucks on site as well as an open concession stand. Parking is expected to be limited so carpooling and early arrival are recommended.