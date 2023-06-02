RIDGEFIELD — The Cowlitz Black Bears opened their 2023 season with a 10-6 loss to Ridgefield, Thursday at the RORC.

As openers go, it wasn't the best for the visitors.

Cowlitz fielded a team well shy of the roster that it will lineup by mid-June ,with nearly a dozen players either locked in postseason play with their current college teams or still in transit after wrapping up junior college seasons.

“We’re really, really thin," first-year Cowlitz manager Kelly Stinnett said. “We’ll get a few arms tomorrow, a few position players tomorrow that will start trickling in. We had to pick up some local guys just to fill in for this weekend. So we’re not at full strength yet. We’ll be alright, hopefully in a couple days.”

Ridgefield scored four runs in the fifth inning to overcome a 5-2 deficit as a leadoff single and an error by Cowlitz first baseman Noah Fields, who lost control of the baseball as he went to make an underhand throw to pitcher Carter Gaston running to cover the bag, put two Raptors on with none out.

The no-out jam seemed to rattle Gaston, a former Kelso High School standout, who proceeded to load the bases with a walk. A wild pitch and a groundout to first base brought two runs in. After Gaston got a strikeout for the second out, a hit batter and another walk spelled the end of his night.

Stinnett went to his bullpen again for righty Gavin Ludlow who yielded a two-RBI knock to Ridgefield's Jeff Hoffman, which gave the Raptors a 6-5 lead.

"I wish I could have picked my teammate up when I came in with the bases loaded," Ludlow said. "But, I was able to get out of it."

Ludlow came on and got the final out to end the Ridgefield rally at four runs. With Cowlitz trailing 6-5, Ludlow continued on, working the sixth and seventh frames where he allowed one run on two hits, no walks and struck out one. The only run he allowed came on a solo home run by Isaac Lovings in the seventh inning which gave Ridgefield a 7-6 lead.

"The guy who hit the homer off of me is in my conference, so I know he can do that," added Ludlow. "Overall, I felt pretty good. I was trying to throw my two-seam (fastball) away from him and then throw it in on his hands and kind of left it over the plate."

Ludlow is in his third year of summer ball after finishing his junior season at Linfield. This is his first season in the West Coast League after spending the previous two in the Pacific International League.

With the two teams constrained by pitch limits on their arms in Game 1 of the season, Cowlitz saw some good and some bad.

Left-hander Riley Roskopf out of Iowa Western got the start for Cowlitz. He pitched two innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks. He left the game with the score tied at 2-2 after two innings.

That's when the right-hander Gaston, now a University of Portland product, took over.. His fastball and slider combination helped him blaze through two innings with just one baserunner allowed on a hit by pitch to go with a strikeout. Gaston came back out for the fifth inning and never found the same rhythm.

After Ludlow stranded two Raptors' runners on base to end the long fifth inning, Cowlitz tied the game at 6-6 in the top half of the seventh inning on a throwing error. That miscue by Ridgefield shortstop Andy Ambriz, who took over for the starter Colin Yeaman after Yeaman had to leave the game in the second inning due to an undisclosed injury, allowed a run to score on a fielder's choice groundout by Nick Miller.

But it was Lovings' homer put Ridgefield ahead for good. The Raptors added three more runs in the eighth inning when Cowlitz's new reliever Matt Nelson walked the first four batters of the inning and then yielded an RBI single to make it 9-6. Cowlitz was able to get out of the inning after allowing only one more run thank to the relief efforts of another Kelso grad, Jase Schueller, but the damage was already done.

Lovings had a good game at the plate to lead the Raptors. He finished the night 1-for-3 with two RBI and two walks to go with his solo bomb. Jake Tsukada went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored from the leadoff spot.

Ridgefield won the game despite five errors in the field. The errors allowed Cowlitz to score its first four runs — two in the first and two in the third — without putting an earned run on the Raptors' pitchers.

Offensively, Cowlitz was carried by Vinnie Salvione, an infielder who played sparingly in his just completed freshman campaign at the University of Portland. Salvione went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. AJ Singer of Iowa Western went 1-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

"I think both teams played well," Salvione said. "I think some of the arms are getting back revved up. Some of the guys were wild, but I think they looked good... One or two innings got away from us, but other than that it was good."

It was Schueller, an NWAC champion from LCC these days, who had perhaps the best showing of all the Black Bears' arms on Opening Day. Schueller came on in relief in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and no outs. He was able to work out of the jam while allowing just one more run to score.

Cowlitz will open its home slate with a three-game series against Yakima Valley beginning Friday at 6:35 p.m. Saturday's matchup is also at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday's game is set for 1:05 p.m. All of the Black Bears' home games will be hosted at David Story Field on the Lower Columbia College campus.