Winning baseball games at any level is tough. There are a multitude of variables that can affect the results of a team looking to compete for a championship, league title, or even a playoff berth. Every team has their strengths and weaknesses, but what are the key ingredients when it comes to giving your team the best shot to win every game you take the field?

For the Cowlitz Black Bears of 2023 in the West Coast League, it's been effective pitching and solid defense that they've hung their hats on.

Major League Baseball once had a marketing strategy and product on the field that put viewers on the couch and packed fans into stadiums across the country on the simple idea of an unrelenting supply of homerun mashing by the likes of household names like McGwire, Sosa, Bonds and so many others. Who can forget the timeless commercial of Atlanta Braves pitchers Greg Maddox and Tom Glavine, two of the most effective aces of their era vigorously hitting the weights and workout regiments to bolster their profile as homerun hitters? The ad's punchline was delivered during a batting practice session as the Hall of Fame pitchers worked to draw the attention from of female onlookers under the premise that, “Chicks dig the longball.”

Sure, that era had other factors coursing beneath the surface (and through the veins) of its players, but it is undeniable that a powerful and exciting offense draws a crowd and brings fans out to the ballpark. Still, an explosive offense does not always translate to wins on the field. No matter how a team does it, the goal remains the same; score more than your opponent.

To that end, Cowlitz has quietly put together a team that has the timeless key ingredients based around the simple concept of not letting the other team score. At least, not very often.

The pitching staff for the Black Bears has been, at times, dominant this season. As of Saturday night, after a 9-2 loss to the defending WCL champions from Corvallis, they boast an impressive 2.99 earned run average as a team. The Black Bears boast seven different pitchers that have logged more than twelve innings pitched while sporting an individual ERA under 1.89.

Those are absurd numbers for any team at any level. Against college hitters with dreams of making a pro roster one day, that sort of pitching is certainly something to write home about.

Carter Gaston, a local product from Kelso High School and a Portland Pilot during the school year, has led the way for Cowlitz in the first half of the season. The right-hander leads the WCL with a 4-0 record and a 1.50 earned run average. The Black Bears have won every game that Gaston has started (five) and he has only walked four batters total on the season. Diving a little deeper into the stats, it is telling that Gaston has only allowed one extra-base hit so far this season as well, a double.

Fellow Black Bear, Jaron DeBerry pitched a complete game two-hit shutout against Corvallis Friday night, and Kai Francis’ most recent start against Springfield was a spectacular six inning performance where he didn't allow a run and only gave up two hits against the Drifters. Francis also sports a 1.50 earned run average, while DeBerry has his set at 1.89.

So how has the pitching staff been so effective for Cowlitz to this point? In TDN's most recent discussions with Gaston and DeBerry, along with Cowlitz skipper Kelly Stinnett they all looked aeround and pointed to the guys playing the other positions on the diamond; the defense.

“We got a lot of good players on this team that really know how to read the ball off the bat and make the difficult plays look routine out there,” described Stinnett after Friday night's victory over Corvallis. “Our pitching coach, Justin [Parrish], has done a phenomenal job working with all the guys on our staff and getting them prepared to go out there and attack the hitters by throwing strikes consistently and playing to the strength of the guys behind them."

A.J. Singer and LeTrey McCollum each recently drew individual praise from Stinnett for flashing the leather. McCollum routinely uses his speed to cover ground in the outfield and Singer even turned in a few more impressive plays in Saturday night's loss. He climbed the ladder and reached back over his shoulder to rob Corvallis of a hit late in the ballgame and has a knack for making great scoops and strong throws over to the bag at first. Singer has recorded twenty-one individual putouts and assisted on sixty-one other outs while fielding cleanly at a .976 percentage.

With the strong efforts of both the pitching staff and the defense it is easy to overlook the contributions the offense has had when it is their turn to work. McCollum continues to put together a strong season and is currently working on a ten-game hitting streak. He also has 10 multi-hit games in the 15 ballgames he has played in since arriving in Longview a few weeks into the season. McCollum is currently sporting a .439 batting average with fourteen stolen bases in fifteen attempts.

Ely Kennel recently collected his first homerun of the season in Friday's win over Corvallis, but it is only the ninth of the season for Cowlitz as a team, and the first over the last seven days. So far, the Black Bears offense has been more about plate discipline for the Black Bears by working the count to their favor and getting on base by any means to keep the pressure on.

Timely hitting and aggressive baserunning are still staples in the offensive arsenal for the team in green and orange. Despite the lack of longball power in the lineup, Cowlitz has managed to score a total of sixty runs over their last eleven games which averages out to just under six runs per contest.

I’m by no means a mathematician, but if your team is scoring six runs per game and giving up just under three runs per contest, said team should be able to win a lot of games.

Still, Cowlitz hit a minor bump in the road against Corvallis on Saturday night at David Story Field. The Black Bears fell to the Knights 9-2 after allowing fifteen base hits just one night after completely dominating the game from the mound and the box.

Corvallis is such a quality program it was easy to guess they would come back stronger the next day after only sending only twenty-nine batters to the plate in the series opener.. Even though Saturday’s game was a pothole the Black Bears were unable to avoid, they have shown plenty in recent weeks. Most importantly, Cowlitz has proven it can compete with anyone, on any day, behind its strong pitching and stout defense.

On the Road Again

After wrapping its series against Corvallis on Sunday afternoon, Cowlitz will hit the road and travel down to Bend to take on the Elks. The first game of that three-game series is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m., Tuesday, at Vince Genna Field.