The Black Bears got a strong performance from a fresh face to the area, Monday, and another from a mug that's more familiar to the fans at David Story Field. It was newcomer LeTrey McCollum who set the pace for Cowlitz at the plate while former Kelso Hilander and current Portland Pilot pitcher Carter Gaston combined with the bullpen to toss a two-hit shutout in an 8-0 victory over the Springfield Drifters in the opening contest of there three game set.

In fact, Gaston quite literally spent more time in the dugout through the first five innings of the game than on the mound due to his ability to deliver first pitch strikes and work ahead in the count frequently.

“I just took the same approach as I did in my most recent start by trusting the guys behind me and going right at the hitters to work ahead in the count,” explained the right-handed Gaston.

Even though he was on cruise control on the mound, Cowlitz skipper Kelly Stinnett had Gaston turn the ball over to the bullpen after tossing five innings while allowing no runs, two hits, no walks, and striking out five Drifters. Three different pitchers for Cowlitz helped to preserve the team's second shutout of the season and allowed no hits for the remainder of the game.

While the pitching was stellar, the offense did its part and constantly put pressure on Springfield on the bases thanks to McCollum. He was a late arrival on the team and has quickly made his presence felt. The University of Santa Barbara outfielder was recently named West Coast League player of the week and showed everyone why on Monday when he picked up two hits, two runs, an RBI and stealing an armful of bases.

McCollum entered the game batting .452, which leads the team, and moved up into the leadoff spot where he showed tremendous discipline at the plate to help set the table for the guys behind him. Once aboard he showed off his quick first step and blazing speed on the bases, racking up four stolen bases in the game and three of them in the sixth inning alone. He has successfully swiped thirteen bags in fourteen tries, so far, and easily leads the team in that category.

“So far, I just want to look for the ball in my spot and learn how to see the ball well, so I am only going after pitches that are in that spot and take every other pitch I see,” described McCollum.

The UCSB junior has good measurables at 6’4” 202 lbs. and plans to finish out his career in Santa Barbara until, hopefully, his time comes in the MLB draft.

“Right now, I am just here to try and help this team win and get better each day," McCollum said. "I try not to think about anything too far down the road, but I would love the opportunity to play at the next level following college."

Although McCollum has only played in eleven games so far this summer for the Black Bears he has provided them with an undeniable spark and made life easier for Stinnett.

"McCollum has been a very pleasant surprise for us so far," Stinnett noted. "When guys come in late you don’t know how they are going to adjust since they have not had the at-bats that the other guys have had, but he came out swinging it man.”

The versatility that McCollum has shown is also going to be a significant factor for Cowlitz night in and night out. He plays all three outfield positions and can also step in and play first base. This versatility allows Stinnett to deploy McCollum in a multitude of ways across the diamond.

Monday night was the beginning of the second series of the season against Springfield with Cowlitz winning two of three on the road just over a week ago. That series win seems to have catapulted Cowlitz in the right direction. The win over Springfield was the Black Bears' fourth straight victory at home and puts them just a game under .500 at 13-14. That record is good for fourth place in the South Division of the West Coast League as they continue to chase a playoff spot.

That chase has been aided by a patient approach at the plate. Against the Drifters the Black Bears earned eleven free bases overall, eight by walk and three by hit batters. They chased Springfield’s starting pitcher just two batters into the third inning and forced the Springfield bullpen to work six total innings in relief between three different pitchers.

Cowlitz also racked up six stolen bags, with two belonging to Ethan Mann, who also drove in two runs with a double. Mann and McCollum even teamed up for the double steal that one would often see in high school and little league with Mann on first and attempting to steal second base with two outs. Normally, this type of play is put in motion with less than two outs, but Mann got a good jump and drew the throw to second that allowed McCollum to steal home.

That moment mirrored many others the Black Bears have played out this season, and they've experienced enormous success when they put the game in motion. As a team Cowlitz has stolen a total of thirty-seven bases through 27 games. That aggressive approach has allowed Cowlitz to post crooked number innings on the scoreboard more frequently, and it has allowed the pitchers to get plenty of rest in between innings and not have to overthink their approach to opposing hitters.

The Cowlitz pitching staff now boasts a 2.99 earned run average and the bullpen has provided Stinnett the ability to allow his starters to rest and protect their bodies from overuse. That scenario has been a breath of fresh air, especially considering Monday’s game marked the Black Bears' seventh in as many days.

Cowlitz was set to take on Springfield on Independence Day at 1:05 p.m. in Game 2, before finishing out the series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. After the series with the Drifters, the Black Bears will open a three-game home series against Corvallis, beginning Friday at David Story Field.