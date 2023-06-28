Fresh off a series win on the road against Springfield, the Cowlitz Black Bears were back home and looking to pick up their first home series victory, and they got off on the right foot, Tuesday, against Walla Walla with a 7-1 win.

It would be even more accurate to say the home team got off on the right arm of Kelso High School graduate Carter Gaston, who pitched five strong innings of three-hit baseball to pick up the victory and lead the Black Bears a series opening win at David Story Field in West Coast League action.

“It was a great team win, and everyone showed up to the field with high energy, so I trusted my stuff and let them work behind me out there tonight,” said Gaston.

Even though Gaston was grooving through five frames, Cowlitz decided to go to the bullpen, and it proved to be a great move. Kyle Ethridge and Matt Nelson each tossed two scoreless and hitless innings in relief. The former even managed to retire the first five batters he faced via strikeout with some good ol’ fashion cheddar.

On the offensive end for Cowlitz lead-off hitter Sam Canton went 2-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Meanwhile, A.J. Singer added a big two-RBI triple in the seventh to provide some well-deserved breathing room for the home pitching staff.

Cowlitz (9-12, 5th place South Division) is looking to turn the corner as the calendar counts down on the first half of the season. For one night, at least, it looked like things are starting to come together for the Black Bears with the squad approaching full strength and becoming more familiar with one another.

“We have a deep lineup overall with a few really talented players on the bench even, so it’s a real luxury for us to have,” said Black Bears skipper Kelly Stinnett. “Tonight, we really attacked the zone on the mound and came up with some timely hitting at the plate, and we’re going to look to continue that approach."

Both starting pitchers got right after the hitters early in the game looking to pitch to contact, and both Gaston and his counterpart from the Sweets, Zachary Hangas, did an excellent job not allowing anything to be barreled up. Both teams went down in order for the first two innings before Walla Walla got the first hit of the game in the top of the third with two outs, but Gaston came back to strike out the next batter, one of his three punchouts in the outing.

The bottom half of the inning started promising for Cowlitz after a lead-off walk to third baseman Chris Brown, followed by an infield single from Tyce Peterson. The next batter Ely Kennel reached on an error to load the bases with no outs to allow Canton to bring home a run on an RBI fielder’s choice.

The damage could have been far greater in the inning, but an excellent play off the mound by Hangas on a safety squeeze cut down Peterson at the plate for a big second out. Hangas flipped the ball out of his glove to his catcher just in time to allow the tag to get down and the one run was all Cowlitz got in the frame.

The Sweets came back to tie it up in the top of the fourth on a ground ball with one out and a runner on third. The score remained tied until the bottom of the fifth when Cowlitz got a one out single from Canton, and then back-to-back two out singles, first from Ethan Mann and second from Brandon Larson. Canton came home to score on the base knock by Larson to put the Bears ahead 2-1.

That slim margin proved to be enough run support from there on out due to the stellar performances of Ethridge and Nelson in relief.

However, Cowlitz really opened up the game in the bottom of the seventh after Kennel led off the frame with a single, then stole second and third to put himself in scoring position immediately with no outs. A walk to Canton put him on first and runners on the corners, but that didn’t last for long after Canton swiped second to get himself in scoring position as well. Enter A.J. Singer who drove the ball deep to right-center field and watched it roll all the way to the wall while flying around the bases and into third, still with nobody out in the inning.

“I was already down to two strikes in the at-bat, and I was just looking to put something together the other way and get it on the barrel to score some runs,” said Singer. “I hadn’t put the barrel on the ball day, and it felt really good off the bat.”

A wild pitch allowed Singer to come home and score a run to make the score 5-1. Cowlitz added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game out of reach after an RBI sacrifice fly from Kennel and a passed ball to allow Peterson to score from third after he got aboard via walk in the frame to make it 7-1.

From there, Nelson was able to finish off the Sweets in the ninth to get the ballgame in the books in just under two hours. Ethan Mann had two hits total and Cowlitz as a team came up with ten throughout the game.

The collective message from the boys in green and orange afterwards focused time and time again on how the team is coming together and supporting one another as the summer schedule settles into the middle stretch.

The “getting to know you” stage has passed and the Black Bears seem to be embracing one another more and more and their individual roles on the team as they wind down the first half of the season and make the turn into the back stretch.

Cowlitz was set to go for the series win Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at David Story Field. The Black Bears will take on the Sweets in the series finale on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. back at Story Field.