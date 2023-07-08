Jaron DeBerry turned in a record setting performance at David Story Field Friday night to lead the Cowlitz Black Bears to a 5-0 series opening win over the defending West Coast League champion Corvallis Knights.

DeBerry threw a complete game two hit shutout and set the Black Bears record for fewest pitches thrown by a starting pitcher in a complete game effort (74). He was also a major contributor in Cowlitz turning in the fastest home game in Black Bears history at just one hour and forty-seven minutes.

“Today was just one of those games that gives you the feeling that you might turn in something special to help your team win, and today was one of those days for sure,” said DeBerry after the game. “I give a lot of credit to my catcher and teammate from Dallas Baptist University, Grant Jay, who called an amazing game, and the defense I had working behind me in the field. They made it easy."

With the victory, Cowlitz (15-15, fourth place south division) is now at the .500 mark for the first time since game four of the season and has now won nine of their last thirteen games overall.

After the final out was recorded, Black Bears skipper Kelly Stinnett knew who the star of the night was. With the media descending for a postgame interview he smiled and threw both hands up, politely gesturing in the direction of DeBerry as he deferred.

“Don’t look at me, I didn’t do anything out here tonight,” Stinnett said with a grin. “But wow, that was some performance tonight by Jaron. He had a plus fastball, his breaking ball was elite tonight and it looked like those guys were swinging at the rosin bag at times."

Cowlitz knew heading into the series against Corvallis for the second time over the last seven days that it was going to be a dogfight against the reigning champions in the WCL. The Knights are a team that has won seven WCL championships total, but the Black Bears could not have gotten a better start in the series when DeBerry only needed five pitches to get through the first inning. He was pitching to an aggressive lineup that was first pitch swinging for most of the game, and DeBerry made that approach work against the Knights.

The bottom half of the first provided Cowlitz a big opportunity that they did not let go by the wayside. After the first two batters Sam Canton and LeTrey McCollum were hit by pitches, Brandon Larson drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Two batters later with Ian Riley at the dish, Knights pitcher Nathan Marshall let one get away that got to the backstop to allow Canton to hustle home to put Cowlitz on top 1-0.

Two pitches later Riley laced a double into the right-center gap that scored McCollum and advanced Larson to third base to make it 2-0. The next batter Grant Jay grounded a ball into the hole at short that would allow Larson to scamper home, picking up his fifteenth RBI of the season to increase the lead to 3-0.

After DeBerry sat down the Knights in order once again in the second, Cowlitz picked up another run after taking advantage of a two-out error on a groundball to first that allowed Canton to get aboard. McCollum then singled to extend his hitting streak to ten games and put runners on first and second. Larson was next up and delivered a knock to bring Canton home from second after a nifty slide to avoid the tag at the plate that put the Black Bears up 4-0.

In the top of the third with one out, Corvallis was able to pick up its first hit of the ball game on a single up the middle, but it would be short lived. The next batter rolled one over to first base and Cowlitz turned a three-six-one double play that drew ire from the Knights manager, who got tossed arguing the call made on the field.

The final run of the game came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Cowlitz second baseman Ely Kennel hit a solo homerun over the wall in right field to put the Black Bears on top 5-0.

With a five-run cushion in hand, Stinnett allowed DeBerry to pitch deeper into the game, where DeBerry would start to make the Knights hitters look silly. DeBerry struck out six of the final twelve batters he faced to finish off the gem and did not record his first strikeout until the top of the sixth. His stuff just got better and better throughout the game, and he displayed the talent that could wind up getting him selected in the upcoming Major League Amateur Draft.

“At this point I’m not sure where I could end up getting selected or what my plan is beyond the draft,” explained DeBerry. “I have an advisor and we will look at my options and decide at the right time."

There was a lengthy line of youngsters after the game hoping to get some memorabilia signed by the draft hopeful, and plenty of his teammates providing him praise and dapping it up. It was his teammates on the field though that deserve a ton of credit for keeping the Knights off the basepaths and ultimately the scoreboard.

A.J. Singer turned in a great defensive performance from the shortstop position along with the play in left field by McCollum. The great defensive effort did not go unnoticed by Stinnett, either.

“Trey turned in an amazing play and read on a lined drive earlier in the game that was phenomenal,” said Stinnett. “A.J. is another guy that fields his position very well and reads the ball off the bat tremendously. As a team it was a great defensive performance tonight.”

Cowlitz now has the first game of the series in hand and has split the first four games against the Knights. That bodes well for confidence, knowing they can compete, and dominate, against the perennial power of the West Coast League.

The two teams were scheduled to get back together for game two at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, before wrapping up the three-game series Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.