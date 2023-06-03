After a four day hiatus the sounds of wood bats cracking were back at David Story Field at Lower Columbia College Friday night. However, the hometown Cowlitz Black Bears were defeated 6-4 at the hands of Yakima Valley in the official season and home-series opener for the West Coast League.

Cowlitz got its first taste of action Thursday on the road in the Columbia Cup against Ridgefield and dropped that game 10-6 against the Raptors, but it didn’t count against them in the official league standings.

This one did.

In a tightly contested game throughout, Yakima Valley was able to take advantage of a miscue in the outfield late in the game that allowed it to break a 3-3 tie to go on and pick up the win. Despite the loss Cowlitz’s first year skipper Kelly Stinnett knows it’s early and took some positives away from his team’s performance on the field.

“We had a dropped ball that hurt us, a bloop single, and some walks at bad times, but overall, I thought we got really solid defense up the middle, and we ran the bases well,” Stinnett said.

In addition to the baserunning and fielding that provided positive signs from Cowlitz, so too did their their discipline at the plate. Especially late in the game, it was the Black Bears patient attack that gave them a chance to win despite not exactly touching the baseball up as much as they hoped.

The Black Bears didn’t collect their first base hit of the game until the bottom of the fourth inning but did manage to take an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. That run came after center fielder Carter Monda of Clark College reached base on an error and shortstop A.J. Stringer of Iowa Western drove him in on an RBI groundout.

For Cowlitz it was Nate Moquin of Iowa Western got the start on the mound and found a mixture of success and trouble. The first inning was a good start for Moquin after he worked around a two-out single to pitch a scoreless frame, but wound up in a jam in the top of the second after Yakima Valley was able to touch him for three runs on three hits. The biggest hit of the three was off the bat of lead-off hitter Hank Dunn with two outs that drove in two runners to give the Pippins a 3-1 lead.

Moquin was lifted in favor of left-hand reliever Jayden Vinson of Mt. Hood College to start the fourth, and Vinson probably added someone to his Christmas card list right away thanks to the efforts of first baseman Noah Fields. With no outs and a runner on first, Fields helped his pitcher by laying out for a ball in foul ground just in front of his team’s dugout and making a web gem worthy catch to record a big first out and simultaneously give Cowlitz a shot in the arm.

Vinson went on to retire the side and strand the lead-off runner.

Fields came up to bat first in the fourth and nearly completed the old “make a great play in the field and then lead off the inning with a homerun” trope after launching one down the left field line that cleared the fence, but hooked foul.

No, he didn’t end up getting the dinger, but did bring life to the team.

The next batter Vinny Salvione collected the first Cowlitz hit and two batters later Kelso grad, and LCC Red Devil, Nick Miller singled and moved him to third on a beautifully executed hit and run to put runners on the corners with two outs. Second baseman Jake Shultz of Concordia Irvine then delivered an RBI single to cut the lead down to 3-2.

Cowlitz scored once again in the fifth thanks to an RBI single from Fields and all of a sudden, the ballgame was tied 3-3.

Vinson did a great job holding Yakima Valley down in the middle innings allowing his team opportunities to get going at the plate in order to get the tie, but Cowlitz couldn’t find the big hit to put them ahead. Both teams displayed excellent defense as the game moved into the seventh and each team executed a double play that included a pop-up to the outfield and an outfield assist on the backend.

In the eight inning Cowlitz went to relief pitcher Carson Bush of Mt. Hood College and he got the first batter to fly out to center on the first pitch. But the next batter was able to reach second base on an error after a routine can of corn was dropped in the outfield that gave the Pippins new life and a chance to put together a rally late. That mistake would end up costing Cowlitz dearly after Yakima Valley put together three runs in the inning to regain the lead 6-3.

Bush did manage to get out of a jam and pitched a perfect ninth inning to give Cowlitz one last chance at tying it up or walking it off.

The Black Bears did manage to make things interesting after getting two on base via walk and another after a pitch ran too far inside and hit Fields to load the bases. The next batter, Salvione hit one off the end of the bat that was an in-between ball beyond the mound and in front of second base that allowed everyone to advance safely while giving Salvione his second hit and first RBI. However, it was the last run of the game for Cowlitz after Pippins pitcher Payton Graham of Gonzaga struck out Mason Daverna to end the game.

Vinny Salvione had two hits and Chase Elliot picked up two hits and a stolen base to lead Cowlitz.

All in all, it was a tough ending to its first home game for Cowlitz, but there were a lot of encouraging moments to draw from throughout the game. Stinnett, a former MLB player for fourteen seasons knows it’s just the beginning of a long season and there is a get to know you process both sides need to get worked out.

“We are still getting to know them [players] and they are probably doing the same just getting to know us [coaches],” Stinnett elaborated. “It’s early and we will just come back tomorrow and look to get going, but I think we will be alright.”

Game two of the series was scheduled for Saturday at 6:35 p.m. once again at David Story Field. The series will wrap up Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m.