RIDGEFIELD — The Cowlitz bullpen squandered a pair of late leads in a 7-6 loss to rival Ridgefield on Friday night.

Jackson Nicklaus, who just joined Ridgefield from the University of Oklahoma, delivered a walk-off two-run single to right field with one out in the bottom of the ninth to lift Ridgefield to the comeback victory in the West Coast League contest.

Nicklaus finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run, walk and three RBIs to lead the Raptors’ offense. His home run came off Cowlitz starter Jayden Vinson in the second inning after he got ahead in the count 2-0 and made Vinson pay for leaving a fastball up. Nicklaus’ swing showed impressive opposite-field power as he drove the ball onto the berm in deep right field to give Ridgefield a 1-0 lead.

The slim lead didn’t hold long. Cowlitz held leads of 4-1 in the eighth and 6-5 in the ninth only to see the Raptors celebrate at the end of the game.

The blown leads went against the trend for Cowlitz after the bullpen pitched so effectively in consecutive wins against Walla Walla. Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett wasn’t phased by the one-game hiccup against Ridgefield.

“It was lights out (against Walla Walla) and it still will be,” Stinnett said. “We’ve still got some quality arms. We had two arms come in today… For some of them it was their first games in a while. We could have probably done a better job of extending them, too.”

The Black Bears tied the game in the third inning when Sam Canton led off with a double against Ridgefield starter Dylan Stewart who made his first appearance for the Raptors after recently joining the squad from Pepperdine. Canton came home on a single by infielder AJ Singer who finished the game 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs.

The Black Bears then added runs in the sixth and seventh innings to build a 4-1 advantage. Ian Riley came around to score after a leadoff single in the sixth inning and Cowlitz added two in the seventh, but could have had more after loading the bases with two outs. The Black Bears got runs on a wild pitch that was spiked well out in front of home plate by Ridgefield reliever Mikey Miller, who just entered the game in relief of Joe Jasso, as well as a single by Singer.

Cowlitz looked to have scored a second run on Singer’s single, but Canton was called out at home on a tag by catcher Isaac Lovings that didn’t appear to actually make contact with Canton who came into home standing up.

Stinnett turned to left-hander Riley Roskopf who was sharp in his last outing against Walla Walla. Roskopf didn’t have his command on Friday, though. The lefty gave up the lead after retiring the first two hitters of the frame.

“Everybody is going to get their opportunities win, lose or draw,” Stinnett stated. “(Ridgefield head coach Chris Cota) was the same way over there. You know, he had to leave a guy in a little longer than he probably wanted to, and it probably cost him two or three runs. We’re dealt the hand, and the biggest thing is just trying to help these guys develop. That’s the bottom line for me.

“When we do lose, let’s learn from it.”

Ridgefield started the eighth inning rally against Roskopf when Nicklaus worked a walk and Lovings and Nick Seamons delivered consecutive singles through the right side to load the bases. A passed ball made the score 4-2 and Andy Ambriz cleared the bases two pitches later with a three-run blast to right-center which gave Ridgefield a 5-4 lead.

Cowlitz head coach Stinnett chose to stick with Roskopf in the inning after making a mound visit when the Raptors put two runners on with consecutive hits. Part of summer league is providing players the opportunity to execute in big moments.

Despite losing the lead, the Black Bears responded with a pair of runs in the ninth inning thanks in large part to the faulty command of Raptors’ reliever Logan Saloman. Saloman hit the leadoff batter, then went walk, hit, walk, wild pitch, walk. Had catcher Connor Tallakson not been thrown out by Lower Columbia alum Justin Stransky trying to steal second, the Black Bears perhaps would have had a big inning. Instead, the team settled for two runs to take a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

Nick Silva, though, was unable to close out the game. Ridgefield opened the ninth with consecutive singles by Jake Tsukada and Quincy Scott. Then an intentional walk after a wild pitch loaded the bases with one out. That’s when Nicklaus hammered a single to right and Riley bobbled the ball to allow the winning run to score standing up.

The loss was Cowlitz’s fourth loss in its last six games, all by one run.

“We’re fine. We’ve lost four one-run games in the last week. It’s tough to swallow, but we’re competitive, we’re right there and, you know, we get a couple of these games at home and we walk them off,” said Stinnett.

Canton also went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs for the Black Bears and Ethan Mann batted 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Cowlitz (5-8) will look to even the series up on Saturday when the two teams meet again at 6:35 p.m. at the RORC.