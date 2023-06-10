The nature of roster composition in the West Coast League always promises some getting-to-know-you time. Guys come in from all over the country, arriving at differing times as their assorted college seasons and playoff runs end.

The Cowlitz Black Bears are dealing with the early, and sometimes awkward, stages of this arrangement. Their dugout looks empty as it waits for the rest of its roster to trickle in, but that roster is promising with players from big-name, big-enrollment schools right next to well-known NWAC institutions littering its program.

And after a 7-2 lift-lifter win in a Saturday doubleheader, the seeds of the 2023 Cowlitz Black Bears seem to be ready to bear some fruit.

“We’re gonna be aggressive, because you have to,” Cowlitz coach Kelly Stinnett said. “The ball doesn’t really carry. We gotta bunt, hit-and-run (and) steal.”

Even in his first year leading Cowlitz, Stinnett isn’t new to much of this. He had a 14-year big league career with 65 career homers and 91 career doubles. He leads the Park University Gilbert program, which features Edmonton’s Game 1 starting pitcher Kenneth Ward, and spent time coaching the Riverhawks in several recent seasons.

He knows about West Coast League timing, he knows how David Story Field plays, he knows things.

And if Saturday’s opener is any indication, this version of the Black Bears is well-suited for its friendly home confines.

“We played a little small ball, had some cheekers that got in,” Stinnett said. “That was nice.”

Behind six solid innings on the hill from Jayden Vinson and good production from the top of the lineup, Cowlitz got back to .500, using well-placed hits and sound defense.

First baseman Noah Fields, a Tacoma Titan, opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first, then Dixie State’s Connor Tallakson drove in a run in the third and Sam Canton of Gonzaga followed with a two-run single.

Cowlitz got a single extra-base hit, an AJ Singer double in the home fifth. Otherwise is was all singles, steals and balls in play. Cowlitz hitters struck out just four times.

But those stolen bases might’ve been the most impressive part.

Cowlitz stole a pair of bases and neither was particularly close. Carter Monda, who also had a pair of hits and RBI and scored twice, swiped second in the first, and LCC third baseman Nick Miller grabbed one in the fifth.

Is that thievery a product of athleticism? Or a philosophy?

Stinnett says neither.

“I think it’s picking the right pitches, kind of lulling them to sleep,” Stinnett said. “We ran later in the count. We had one first-pitch steal with a lefty to get somebody in scoring position right away."

Without Vinton, though, this fun, steady and interesting offense might not have gotten a chance to do an of this.

The Mt. Hood Saint, who just finished his sophomore season in Gresham, was brilliant. He pounded the strike zone, though he did issue two free passes in the form of hit-by-pitches. He consistently pitched to contact, recording just a trio of strike outs.

Vinton's plan is to stay consistent and get batters to beat themselves. And though he doesn’t throw as hard as lefty-handed teammate Bjorn Johnson, who pitched in the nightcap, he still enjoys sneaking fastballs by unsuspecting hitters.

“My favorite thing, I’d say, is power it by guys with the fastball,” Vinton said. “Because it never really happens.

The Black Bears went on to lose the second game of Saturday's doubleheader by a score of 3-2. Cowlitz was set to host the Riverhawks again on Sunday for the rubber match of the series.