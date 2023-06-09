BELLINGHAM — The Cowlitz Black Bears dropped the third and decisive game of their three-contest series against the Belles, Thursday, with a 5-0 loss sealing their fate.

The Black Bears managed just six hits in the game and committed two errors to help Bellingham get ahead and stay there.

Official stats were not available from any of the West Coast League entities involved with the game.

The Black Bears are set to host Edmonton for a three-game series beginning Friday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. for Friday and Saturday, with a 1:05 p.m. scheduled for Sunday at Story Field.